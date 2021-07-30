Lake Live calendar
Friday, July 30
Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles
Brick House, Jason Button, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Wonderfuzz, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Chris Brown, 2-6 p.m.; Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley
Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Ozarks Amphitheater, The Beach Boys
Paradise, Dan Conklin, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood
Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 31
Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony
Brick House, Jason Buttom, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Art Bentley, 1-5 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, The Juice, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley
Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Dan Conklin, 12-4 p.m.; Dan Conklin Band, 6-10 p.m.
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Sax on the Beach, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Shawn C, 1-4 p.m.; Tim Gaines, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee
Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words
Dog Days, The Juice from Concentrate, 2 p.m.
Lake Burger, The Seconds Duo, 12 p.m.
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Me & Jim, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Lake Collective, 1:30-5 p.m.; Clay Hughes, 6-10 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Monday, August 2
Backwater Jack’s, James Clay
Frankie & Louie’s, Dave Dunklee, 5-9 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Mike Watts, 1-5 p.m.; Money for Nothin’, 5-9 p.m.
Lucky’s, Cindy Lawhorn, 6-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin
Wednesday, August 4
Backwater Jack’s, Phillip Twitchell
Dog Days, Big in Japan, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Dj Kyle, 5-9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Arron Blumer
Paradise, Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.
Thursday, August 5
Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno
Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 7-11 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Clay Hughes, 5-9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Marcus Word
Paradise, Good Vibes, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, August 6
Backwater Jack’s, Beyond Nobility
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Loaded Dice, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Every Little Thing, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 2-6 p.m.; The Juice, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen
Lake Burger, Outer Road Band, 7 p.m.
Lazy Gators, Dylan Scott
Off the Cliff, ChristiAna
Ozarks Amphitheater, ZZ Top
Paradise, Good Vibes, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Tap & Grill, Norm Ruebling Band, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
Backwater Jack’s, Trixie Delight
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Cherry Pistols, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.
Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Red Light Runner, 9 p.m.
Brick House, Bryan Copeland, 7-11 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 1-5 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campinini, 5 p.m.
Lake House 13, ChristiAna
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Drew Stevens, 2-6 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Lenny Frisch, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
Brick House, Zach Simpson, 1-5 p.m.
Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Dog Days, Skin and Bones, 2 p.m.
Fish & Co, Dave Dunklee, 1-5 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Double Down, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campanini, 5-9 p.m.
Lake Burger, Sarah and Mark, 4 p.m.
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.
Shady Gators, Nace Brothers