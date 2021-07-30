Lake Live calendar

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

Friday, July 30

Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles

Brick House, Jason Button, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Wonderfuzz, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Chris Brown, 2-6 p.m.; Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley

Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Ozarks Amphitheater, The Beach Boys

Paradise, Dan Conklin, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood

Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 31

Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony

Brick House, Jason Buttom, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Art Bentley, 1-5 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, The Juice, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley

Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Dan Conklin, 12-4 p.m.; Dan Conklin Band, 6-10 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Sax on the Beach, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Shawn C, 1-4 p.m.; Tim Gaines, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee

Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words

Dog Days, The Juice from Concentrate, 2 p.m.

Lake Burger, The Seconds Duo, 12 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Me & Jim, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Lake Collective, 1:30-5 p.m.; Clay Hughes, 6-10 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Monday, August 2

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay

Frankie & Louie’s, Dave Dunklee, 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Mike Watts, 1-5 p.m.; Money for Nothin’, 5-9 p.m.

Lucky’s, Cindy Lawhorn, 6-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin

Wednesday, August 4

Backwater Jack’s, Phillip Twitchell

Dog Days, Big in Japan, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Dj Kyle, 5-9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Arron Blumer

Paradise, Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, August 5

Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno

Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 7-11 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Clay Hughes, 5-9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Marcus Word

Paradise, Good Vibes, 5-9 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Backwater Jack’s, Beyond Nobility

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Loaded Dice, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Every Little Thing, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 2-6 p.m.; The Juice, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen

Lake Burger, Outer Road Band, 7 p.m.

Lazy Gators, Dylan Scott

Off the Cliff, ChristiAna

Ozarks Amphitheater, ZZ Top

Paradise, Good Vibes, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Norm Ruebling Band, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Backwater Jack’s, Trixie Delight

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Cherry Pistols, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.

Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Red Light Runner, 9 p.m.

Brick House, Bryan Copeland, 7-11 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 1-5 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campinini, 5 p.m.

Lake House 13, ChristiAna

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Drew Stevens, 2-6 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Lenny Frisch, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Brick House, Zach Simpson, 1-5 p.m.

Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Dog Days, Skin and Bones, 2 p.m.

Fish & Co, Dave Dunklee, 1-5 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Double Down, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campanini, 5-9 p.m.

Lake Burger, Sarah and Mark, 4 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.

Shady Gators, Nace Brothers