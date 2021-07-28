Crossover coming to Camdenton

Submitted content

More than a concert, the Crossover Music Festival will be held in August with a new mission this year. The three-day event features some of the best Christian music artists in the country but will also bring awareness and raise funds to alleviate the crisis of homeless teens.

The event will be held at Ozarks Amphitheater from August 20-22. Friday and Saturday will feature award-winning artists as well as guest speakers relevant to the issues and challenges faced by teenagers in our society. The third and final day will conclude the weekend with a "Celebration of Biblical Unity,” and feature a worship service in the morning and an all-church all-denomination church picnic on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, the festival opens at 6 p.m. with Christian Rock Band Skillet, who is selling out in stadiums worldwide. Opening for Skillet is the band Ledger and We are Vessel. The guest speaker is Tina Griffin, founder of the popular "Counter Culture Mom" show.

On Saturday, the festival opens with the popular "backlot street party,” beginning a 2 p.m. The back lot street party is a free community event that will feature music, fun and games for the entire family inside the amphitheater concessions plaza. At 6 p.m., the gates will open to the seats for the evening concerts. Beginning with new artist Ben Fuller, We Are Vessel and Josh Wilson, speaker Tina Griffin. and finally award-winning Christian Music artist Matthew West.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Crossover will feature a morning worship service comprised of a mix of musicians from many area churches, united as one as the Crossover Community Worship Band. The guest speaker is world-renowned Joe White from Kanakuk Ministires. Crossover will be performing a very special rendition of Mr. White's famous skit, "The Roman Cross Builder.” On Sunday afternoon, the first annual "Celebration of Biblical Unity" Church Picnic will be held. Free food, free live music and multiple activities will ensure an experience the will be the talk of the town as we unite churches from all denominations to unite together for an afternoon of fun and fellowship. The first annual Church vs Church Cornhole Tournament that will take place on Sunday afternoon.

The Crossover Music Festival is a 501c3 not for profit organization. For the full schedule and more information on the featured artists and speakers, go to www.Crossover2021.com. A direct link to Ticketmaster for purchasing tickets is also on the website. Tickets Friday range from $37-$61. Saturday’s tickets are $22-$44. All of Sunday’s events are free.

The Crossover board and committee members have chosen teenage homelessness to focus on as their mission in 2021. According to the Crossover website, the number of homeless students in the tri-county area has grown in recent years, especially at larger districts including the Camdenton R3 School District. More information about the Crossover mission to "make homelessness history”can be found on their website.