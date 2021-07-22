Free community concert held in Versailles

Lake Sun Leader

The Lake Area Community Orchestra continues to offer free summer concerts around the Lake area. The next concert will be held at the Versailles Royal Theatre on Tuesday, July 27, beginning at 7 p.m. Community members and visitors are cordially invited to attend.

In existence for over 30 years, this 35 piece orchestra comes from many communities surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks.

There is some great music in store for us at these concerts. Selections include America, the Beautiful; Chimes of Liberty March; Double Concerto; God of our Fathers; and the 1812 Overture. And we usually close with Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever. The orchestra is under new direction this year. Andrew Drennan has played in military bands for over 20 years.