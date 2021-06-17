Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association cancels September In-Water Boat Show

Press Release

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association announced Thursday that they will be cancelling the September In-Water Boat show at Captain Ron’s this year, originally scheduled for September 24th through 26th.

The September Boat Show has always been billed as an “end of current model year” clearance show. As 2021 saw many local boat dealers across the nation with record sales numbers for 2021, the LOMDA board of directors made the decision to cancel out of concern for the shortage of current model year product for their boating customers, and the many show attendees, and that as a result, that the Association could not promote a full show as attendees were used to seeing in years past.

All of the local dealer members have reacted and have been very aggressive with their purchases of product to insure an abundance of watercraft for the upcoming 2022 boating season. These dealers are however highly encouraging potential shoppers that are wanting to get a new boat for 2022, to have that dialogue with your dealer now to insure Spring delivery for 2022.

The dealers are excited that the new 2022 product will be delivered and on exhibit at the Association’s 2022 Overland Park Boat Show on January 27th through 30th, and also the St Charles Boat Show March 3rd through 6th.

Mike Kenagy, the Marine Dealers Association’s Executive Director said, “With the influx of new Lake of the Ozarks homeowners moving into our area, the demand for watercraft has been high. Our local marine dealers have done an excellent job in getting those new residents the boats they need so that they can enjoy the water in their new home here at the lake”.

Mark Maasen, President of the Marine Dealers Association said, “With the boat manufactures coming back online after an unprecedented year in 2021, we see the opportunity for product at the lake to increase like we have never seen before for 2022 and on”.

The LOMDA board of directors did recommend visiting the Association’s website for further information on the many boat dealers in the Lake of the Ozarks area. That website is www.LakeOzarkBoatDealers.com. There you will also find a list of all upcoming LOMDA boat shows throughout the year, as well as links to access the individual dealer’s websites, allowing you to shop from home. All dealers are currently showcasing the product that they have in stock, and you may contact any of them for a one-on-one meeting if you see a boat that you’re interested in.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association is made up of over 40 lake area marine dealers, representing all the top lines of boats, marine accessories, docks, personal watercraft and everything else to promote fun on our local waters.