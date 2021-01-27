Best of the Lake Survey Now Open

Lake Lifestyles magazine’s 2021 Best of the Lake online poll is open for nominations. This readers poll allows you to vote for your favorite businesses, services, events, people and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks. To access the survey go to https://lakenewsonline.gannettcontests.com/2021-Best-of-the-Lake/.

Voting will be done in two stages: the nomination phase, where readers can nominate their favorite businesses, runs through February 5. The top 5 in each category will be narrowed down and a second survey will be open for voting starting February 19 to determine the winners.

All winners will be notified shortly after the survey closes. They will be featured in the May/June issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine. A party will be held to recognize the winners in May.

For questions about the survey or to advertise in Lake Lifestyles magazine and on the Best of the Lake Survey, contact Taylor Goessman at tgoessmann@localiq.com.