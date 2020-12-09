It's still fishing season!

John Neporadny

The lake level was 659.1; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 60 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.0 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Shane Brown and Scott Hilderbrand won the Anglers Choice tournament with five bass weighing 23.36 pounds.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Ned rigs and jigs along rocky banks.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and Ned Rigs along 45-degree main lake banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 15 feet deep in brush around docks. White bass: Fair on Alabama rigs along windy main lake points.

Gravois

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits, Wiggle Wart crankbaits and Alabama rigs around brush along channel banks and main or secondary points. Crappie: Excellent shooting jigs under docks or working brush around docks 12 feet deep. White bass: Good on Alabama rigs with small swimbaits along windy points.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Slightly stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs and Swamp Bugs in brush along creek channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush around docks 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Good on spinners and stickbaits along windy points or jigs around docks.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs and jigs in brush piles along channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 6 to 12 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on jigs and Roostertails in backs of coves.

Niangua

Water clarity: Murky on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms 2 to 8 feet deep in main lake pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs over brush 4 to 20 feet deep.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits and spinnerbaits in shallow brush and laydowns. Crappie: Excellent on jigs 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on Roostertails and small spinnerbaits along main lake points.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Dingy. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows. White bass: Slow on jigs.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.