Lake Ozark making progress on opening of Casey's at Eagles Landing

Dan Field, Special to the Lake Sun

The City of Lake Ozark took another significant step toward the opening of Casey’s this fall in Eagles Landing.

Public Works employee Lee Hunter (without hat) is shown installing a tap saddle on the 10-inch water main adjacent to Casey’s. Hunter and Public Works employee Justin Marks installed the saddle and adjoining water meter for the 1 ½-inch line for Casey’s.

The popular convenience store is located across from CVS Pharmacy.