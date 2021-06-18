Macadoodles coming to Osage Beach

Press Release

A new Macadoodles is coming to Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach.

Macadoodles announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to build a new marque Macadoodles Franchise store in Osage Beach. Roger Gildehaus, President and CEO of Gild Holdings, made the announcement following months of planning. In his comments he stated, “We are very excited to now be part of the Osage Beach, Camden County and greater Lake of the Ozarks business community with Macadoodles.”

The planned 13,000-plus square foot Macadoodles store and gas station operation will serve as the anchor for a larger retail complex, located at the newly developed “KK Crossing.” The site is situated at State Highway 54 and Missouri KK in Osage Beach. Opening is expected to be in 2021 with the actual date yet to be established.