No-cost Grow with Google webinar held

Lake Sun Leader

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College will host, at no cost, a one-hour Grow with Google webinar 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, online. Seating is limited, and registration is required.

National Grow with Google speaker Bryan Caplan will present digital skills for everyday tasks using Google. He will discuss best practices on how to create a free Google Business listing and advertise your business on Google. Caplan will cover search engine optimization (SEO) techniques and introduce tools such as Google Analytics and Google Trends that help customers find your business on the world-wide web.

While the webinar is no-cost, participants need to go to https://bit.ly/GrwGgl to register for the webinar. For assistance or additional information, contact Kelly Asbury, SBDC director, at kasbury1@sfccmo.edu or (660) 596-7350, or visit sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

The Missouri SBDC at SFCC is made possible by a funding partnership through the federal Small Business Administration, the University of Missouri Extension and State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce.