More than $270 million available for utility bill assistance

As families continue to face challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri is partnering with local community action agencies to connect customers with energy assistance and encourage them to apply for available funding.

Less than 20% of the $324 million Missouri received in rental and utility assistance through the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program has been distributed. The Missouri Housing and Development Commission (MHDC) has so far awarded $51.2 million and approved more than 10,000 applications, with a vast majority of those funds going toward rental assistance. More than $270 million is still available.

"We know many Missourians are doing their best to manage the challenges COVID- 19 continues to present, and we want our customers to know help is out there," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. "We are partnering with state and local agencies to get these funds to the families who need them, in addition to the grants and flexible payment options we continue to offer customers."

Helping Local Community Action Agencies

Local agencies are making use of the $1 million in funding that Ameren Missouri provided as part of a $3.5 million effort to help low-income customers impacted by the pandemic. Eighteen Missouri agencies received the grants, which are intended to bolster and amplify the effectiveness of these grassroots efforts.

Missouri Ozarks Community Action (MOCA) agency received $50,000 from Ameren Missouri. MOCA is using the funds to support its mobile office initiative, which allows the agency to serve more central Missouri families and connect them to available social services. In northeast Missouri, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is using $75,000 donated by Ameren Missouri for outreach and advocacy efforts in the region. Other agency donations include:

 Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc.: $75,000

 Jefferson-Franklin Community Action Corporation: $75,000

 Community Action Agency St. Louis County Inc.: $100,000

 East Missouri Action Agency Inc.: $75,000

Energy Assistance Resources

Since the pandemic began, Ameren Missouri has provided millions of dollars in energy assistance to help low-income customers across the state. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance to learn more about various support options. In the coming weeks, Ameren Missouri will announce an additional energy assistance program intended to help middle-income families who may not qualify for state and federal funding.

Eligible customers can apply for SAFHR funding at mohousingresources.com. If approved, payment typically takes place in two to four weeks, directly to your landlord and/or utility companies. If you need help applying, call 1-888-471-1029.