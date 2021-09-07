Dale Wilkerson joins First Bank of the Lake

Lake Sun Leader

Mike Anderson, Chairman, President & CEO at First Bank of the Lake announced that Dale W. Wilkerson has joined First Bank of the Lake as Senior Vice President, Senior Loan Officer of local lending at the Lake of the Ozarks. In this role, Wilkerson is responsible for the supervision and management of the local lending team in addition to originating residential, business and consumer loans at the Lake of the Ozarks and surrounding areas.

Wilkerson joined First Bank of the Lake in August 2021 and has over 26 years of banking experience, primarily in lending. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Marketing in 1990, the MBA School of Lending in 1998 and IBA School of Commercial Lending in 2014. Wilkerson was born and raised in the Lake area and is a former member of the Lake Ozark Rotary Club, Camdenton Optimist Club and served on the board of the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce for 3 years. He is also a 1997 graduate of Leadership Camden County. “We are excited that Dale has joined our team”, stated Anderson. “Dale is a knowledgeable lender with years of experience. He brings a wealth of knowledge and proven success in the industry. His expertise in lending is a true asset to First Bank of the Lake”.

Wilkerson’s office is located at the Osage Beach Banking Center at 4558 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach, Missouri. He can be reached by email at dwilkerson@fblake.bank or by phone at 573-207-4682.

About First Bank of the Lake

First Bank of the Lake, headquartered in Osage Beach, Missouri, has been meeting the financial needs of individuals and businesses for over 35 years. First Bank of the Lake provides a full range of deposit products and services, along with consumer, residential mortgage, and commercial lending. The Bank is also an SBA lender throughout the United States. For more information about First Bank of the Lake, please visit our website at FBLake.Bank.