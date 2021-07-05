New Scout Boat dealer on Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun Leader

MarineMax Lake Ozark recently announced the addition of Scout Boats to their premium lineup. “Scout Boats are known for their world-class luxury styling, timeless innovations, and trendsetting features. So whether you're looking to cruise, fish, or entertain in luxury, Scout has something for you. Our team is thrilled to work with the Scout team, and we're looking forward to bringing new offerings to our customers,” Dale Law, General Manager of MarineMax Lake Ozark, said. Scout Boats is one of the most respected builders in the marine industry that designs and manufactures luxury Center Console, Sport Fish, Bay Boats, and Yacht Tenders from 17-feet to 53-feet. They are known for state-of-the-art innovations, design, and high quality for both fishing and family activities. The LXF models are perfect for boating in Lake of the Ozarks, with nine model choices between 25 and 53 feet.