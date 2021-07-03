Home, Business and Service Expo to be held in Lebanon

Submitted content

The Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce and Local Makes Sense will host the 11th annual Home, Business, and Service Expo on August 13 from 4-7 p.m. and August 14 from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Expo offers indoor/outdoor exhibition space for exciting products, services, and programs for the public to view, demo, or purchase. Registrations are now being accepted for this event which features 2,000-3,000 attendees and well over 100 business vendors. The Expo is free and open to the public and is held at The Mall/Former VF Building (2020 Evergreen Parkway).

Stop by after work on Friday, August 13 and have a look around. You will find wall-to-wall displays, exhibits, and booths. The newly added Friday night business to business social will include appetizers and relaxed opportunities to visit with other vendors. The public will have the ability to speak and learn from business professionals and receive helpful advice from questions about product offerings and business services.

Check out the latest trends and designs for home, kitchen, bath, remodeling, flooring, home security, heating and air, insulation, windows and exterior products, real estate listings/purchasing and finance. Discover the latest landscaping, land clearing options, and strategies. Businesses and non profits will be on hand as well to discuss your individual needs.

All attendees of The Expo can enter drawings for great giveaways such as; cash gift cards, fuel cards, retail cards, gift certificates, dining certificates and much, much more.

The Home, Business, and Services Expo, developed by the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce will showcase businesses and services to all Lebanon area residents. For more information or to register as a participating vendor contact the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce for details. For more information, email chamber@lebanonomissouri.com or call 417-588-3256.