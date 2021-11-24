We the People of Camden County held a Stop the LRHS Mandate Rally, on Friday, November 19, at the Lake Regional Hospital Systems (LRHS) in Osage Beach. Approximately twenty people stood outside the hospital, holding signs protesting the vaccine mandate, in solidarity with LRHS employees. LRHS employees will lose their job if they do not comply by Sunday, December 5, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
“We are here to support health care workers who do not want to receive the vaccine,” We the People of Camden County Member-at-Large Dan Ousely said. “We are standing up for their constitutional right. They should be able to make their own health choices and choose what is put into their own body.”
Jennifer Ann Barker, Co-Founder of Informed Health Choice Missouri, has concerns about the vaccines. “This is a different type of technology,” Barker said. “They want people to believe they have an FDA approved license, but you cannot get your hands on an FDA Covid approved shot in the United States. Most vaccinations go through 10 years of clinical trials to discover if there are any long-term effects before a product goes to market. This is all being done under an ‘emergency use authorization’ and frankly these are educated medical personnel who know this, and who do not want to sign up for this experiment.”
The Shot
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, “Millions of people in the U.S. have received the vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history and the serious side affects are rare. The CDC says monitoring systems in place have found only two serious types of health problems after vaccination. These are anaphylaxis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination with J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.” Barker believes the monitoring systems are faulty. “They are hard to find, and hard to navigate and dead people cannot fill out a survey,” Barker said.
Lake Regional Health System (LRHS) outgoing CEO Dane Henry, in a statement said, “The federal government officially issued the rule requiring staff in health care facilities nationwide to be vaccinated. This mandate applies to all facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, including LRHS and its subsidiaries. This is important work to ensure we comply with the law, which covers all heath care facilities caring for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Noncompliance would put our entire organization, about 1,500 jobs, in jeopardy.” More than half of LRHS patients are covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
Even though vaccinated persons are still contracting Covid-19, a Biden-Harris press release stated the reason for the CMS mandate was to “protect those fighting this virus on the front lines while also delivering assurances to individuals and their families that they will be protected when seeking care.”
According to Henry, the rule states, all staff must receive the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, before providing any care, treatment, or other services (in a health care facility) by Sunday, December 5. All staff must have received the necessary shots to be considered fully vaccinated – either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson – by Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
There are two federal agencies involved that issued separate vaccine requirements: the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (for businesses with one hundred employees or more) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for healthcare workers.
Missouri and more than two-dozen states sued OSHA, and as a result they have suspended, for now, operations in implementing that mandate.
Missouri also joined a ten state coalition in a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the federal CMS mandate. This lawsuit incorporates nine counts and is ongoing.
“Everything they are doing is illegal,” Barker said. “Most importantly, you cannot mandate an experimental procedure. Read The Nuremberg Code.” The Nuremberg Code is a set of research ethics principles for human experimentation created by the U.S. v Brandt court as one result of the Nuremberg trials at the end of the Second World War. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. In other words, people should know what is in the vaccine.
Medical and Religious Exemptions
LRHS employees who may have adverse medical reactions to the vaccine can apply for the medical exemption. Employees who work 100 percent remotely do not have to be vaccinated, and there is a religious exemption. The deadline for filing for exemptions was Friday, November 19. According to Barker, filing does not guarantee you will receive an exemption.
“Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the testing phase used HEK293 aborted fetal cells,” Barker said. “The Johnson and Johnson vaccine uses PERC6 aborted fetal cells during manufacturing. Some have deeply held religious beliefs against receiving the vaccine because they feel the taking of an unborn human life in an abortion is murder. Others believe their bodies are holy, and their Lord is protecting them, so they do not need medical intervention, especially a medical intervention that may do harm.”
The Employees
One LRHS employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said, ‘I have dedicated almost 20 years to this hospital. I love this hospital. I do not want to lose my job over this mandate. My co-workers and I have worried, lost sleep, and shed a lot of tears. It is heartbreaking. If we lose too many employees the hospital will not survive. I pray this mandate will be struck down.”
According to LRHS Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing, Jennifer Bethuren, “The hospital has developed a contingency plan to continue patient care,” in the event of a mass firing.
Is the Mandate Legal?
Constitutional Attorney Kris Ann Hall spoke at the Lake of the Ozarks in July of being alarmed by the federal government’s home confinement, vaccine passports, the arrest of pastors, and businesses going bankrupt after the lockdown. “Don’t think for a second that this is the last we have seen of lockdowns and mandates.”
According to the U.S. Constitution, Hall continued, “There is no authority delegated to the federal government to exercise an Occupational Safety and Health Association within the boundaries of the States. Without a specifically enumerated delegation of power to do so, the federal government’s assertion of power is invalid.” Hall urges non-compliance. “Every period in history that involved monumental change, good or bad, has always begun with one person making a stand.”
“We also need doctors to start their own cash clinics,” Barker suggested. “Where they will not be dictated to by Medicare, Medicaid, or the insurance systems. They can then practice the way; they were taught they should. They will have plenty of patients.” Currently, there are two cash clinics at the Lake of the Ozarks.
We the People of Camden County has scheduled a Stop the LRHS Mandate 2 at 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 27, at the Lake Regional Hospital.
