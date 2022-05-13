Camdenton had two seniors commit to play collegiate athletics this week.
On Monday, May 9, Mackenzie Daniels signed to continue her softball playing career at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo.
While at Jefferson College, Daniels will study Nursing or Biology with the intent of going to medical school following her time there and to keep playing softball.
With Daniels’ signing, Camdenton had all four of their graduating softball seniors commit to play softball at the collegiate level, marking the first time the program has had an entire graduating class do so.
On Wednesday, May 11, Kevin Uthe committed to play football at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.
In addition to playing defensive line for the SBU Bearcats, Uthe will study Physics and Mathematics with the intent of becoming a mechanical engineer.
Camdenton’s Athletic and Activities Director Bill Kurtz reiterated what student athletes mean to the school and how they are held to a higher standard, required not only to perform well in their academics but also put in long hours for their sports and carry themselves as a representative of the school whenever they compete.
