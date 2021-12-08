Both Camdenton’s girls and boys basketball teams competed in tournaments over the weekend, with the girls playing in the Great 8 Tournament in Rogers, AR and the boys in the Willard Basketball Classic in Willard.
Girls
The Lady Lakers travelled to Arkansas and played against three teams from that state in the Great 8 Tournament from Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 2-4, finishing the tournament 2-1.
In their first game on Thursday, Camdenton faced the host school Rogers High School, and snuck out a close 60-57 win. After entering the final quarter down by two, the Lady Lakers fought back and closed out Rogers with free throws in the final seconds of the game. Payton Kincaid led her team in scoring with 25 points in the game and shooting 60 percent from the field, to go along with 10 rebounds. Elle Turner and Mya Hulett added 16 and 10 points, respectively, while Charlotte Kurtz led the team in assists with four and had an additional four rebounds and four steals. Sarah Holmes also had three steals in the game. The Lady Lakers win over Rogers also gave head coach Staci Caffey her 150th win, all with Camdenton.
Camdenton’s second game of the tournament was on Friday, Dec. 3, against Atkins High School, and was one that the Lady Lakers were in control of from start to finish. Camdenton took a slim lead early on and slowly managed to build it over the course of the game, ending with a fairly sizable 69-60 victory. Kincaid with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Hulett with 18 points and four rebounds, and Turner with 10 points once again led the team in scoring. Kurtz had nine points and seven rebounds, while Kileigh Vavruska added six points and four rebounds for Camdenton.
After winning their first two games, the Lady Lakers were poised to take on Little Rock Central in the championship game Saturday, Dec. 4. The game started with both teams locked in a dead heat by the end of the first quarter, tied at 20, but Little Rock Central opened the game up and outscored the Lady Lakers 27-11 in the second quarter to take a 47-31 lead at the half. Little Rock Central would continue to outpace Camdenton’s scoring in the second half and the Lady Lakers fell by the final of 83-59 in the tournament championship game. Turner finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists to lead the team in scoring, and Hulett added another 13 points and six rebounds. Oakleigh Hill notably had a perfect shooting percentage with 10 points for Camdenton in the game, and Kurtz collected eight rebounds.
In all, the Lady Lakers had a highly successful out-of-state tournament run and earned a second place finish as a result. Upon returning to Missouri, Camdenton played against Helias Monday, Dec. 6, defeating the Lady Crusaders 68-65. Kincaid led the team in scoring with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Hulett added 13 points and seven rebounds and Turner an additional 11 points and five assists. The Lady Lakers also got 17 points off the bench in their win over Helias and Kincaid now sits just 23 points shy of 1000 for her career, an accomplishment she very well might reach in their next game at home against the Marshfield Lady Jays on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
Boys
The Camdenton boys team made the trip to Willard to compete in the Willard Basketball Classic from
Wednesday to Saturday, Dec. 1-4, and went 1-2 in the tournament.
In their first game of the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Lakers faced host Willard. Coach Craig Campbell called it a “tough first round match up… especially coming off a game the night before against Aurora,” and that proved to be the case as Willard put up a dominant performance against the Lakers to begin the tournament, defeating Camdenton 79-35. Laker Caden Kowal led his team in scoring in that game with 13 points.
The second round of the tournament pitted the Lakers against Flippin, AR on Friday, Dec. 3. Campbell thought they “had a much more balanced scoring night” in their game against Flippin, and picked up their first win of the season in their second round game. With the win, Camdenton moved on to face Belton in the tournament consolation game.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Lakers played in their final game of the tournament against Belton. The game was close for most of the time, with Campbell saying, “we battled hard for three quarters, down four going into the fourth quarter,” but the fourth quarter would end up being the Lakers undoing against Belton. Camdenton allowed their opponent to go on a 20-4 run to start the quarter to effectively put the game out of reach for the Lakers. They went on to lose the consolation game by the final of 63-46.
Oscar Robbins was selected to the Willard All-Tourney Team after averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Lakers. Other notable performers for Camdenton during the tournament were Cooper Barrett who averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, and Kowal who averaged 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.
Coach Campbell took a positive view of the tournament, despite his team’s 1-2 record.
“Overall it was a good tourney for growth with guys that are still learning what it takes to compete and win at the varsity level,” Campbell said of the Lakers tournament results and their continuing development as a team.
The Lakers now hold a 1-3 record on the season and will next play on the road against the Marshfield Blue Jays on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
