Over Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 15-16, Camdenton’s boys and girls basketball teams dropped two conference games as they enter the final week of the regular season.
Boys
The Lakers hosted the Parkview Vikings Tuesday, Feb. 15, as the first in a string of three conference games to close out their regular season. Things started poorly for the Lakers and only got worse as the game got underway. Parkview jumped out to a 12-0 lead and extended it 21-5 by the end of the first. The Vikings were fiercely pushing the pace on offense and playing hard and fast on defense, closing off passing options for the Lakers and forcing numerous turnovers thanks to the relentless pressure all over the court. Eventually Camdenton’s offense started to show more life but countless shots rang in and back out while their defense remained unable to slow down the visiting Vikings. Despite a buzzer-beating three pointer by the Lakers at halftime, Parkview held a 42-19 lead after two quarters of play.
The second half saw similar results for Camdenton, and Parkview started taking liberal three-point shots with their lead already at a very comfortable level. Although they missed plenty of those shots, the ones they did make fueled the Vikings to outscore the Lakers 34-14 in the third and fourth quarters. Camdenton eventually fell to their conference opponents by the final of 76-33.
After the loss, the Lakers fell to 3-19 for the season with two more games to play before the playoffs begin. Camdenton’s next game is scheduled for tonight Friday, Feb. 18, at home against the West Plains Zizzers at 7 p.m.
Girls
The next day, Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Lady Lakers travelled to West Plains with the goal of staying in the win column after back-to-back wins in their last two games. Unfortunately for Camdenton, the 19-4 West Plains team ultimately proved to be too much and they defeated the Lady Lakers 69-42.
Elle Turner led her team on offense in Wednesday’s game with 14 points, two rebounds, and two steals. Payton Kincaid followed up with 13 points of her own and six rebounds, while Mya Hulett had six points, two assists, and three rebounds.
Camdenton now holds a 14-10 record with two more games left before the district tournament begins. The Lady Lakers will next play in their final home game against the Waynesville Lady Tigers on Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.
