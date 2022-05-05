The Camdenton and Osage’s girls’ soccer teams had a tough weekend in their Central MO Invitational tournament, both going 0-3 against the visiting competition.
Camdenton (8-11) started out with an 0-3 loss to Ozark in their first game on Friday, and was dealt an 0-3 loss to Hannibal and an 0-2 loss to Pembroke Hill on Saturday.
Despite the winless weekend, Lady Laker head coach Tyler Sevon is focused on the fast approaching district playoffs and believes the difficult teams they faced will ultimately help Camdenton prepare for that tournament.
“We played a tough schedule in our home tournament to prepare us for our district coming up. Although we didn’t get any of the results we wanted in the win/loss column, I thought our girls played hard and competed,” Sevon said, “We are looking forward to hosting the district tournament two weeks from now and continue to look to get better everyday leading up to the tournament.”
While Camdenton was shutout in all three games, goalkeeper Alyssa Brawley still limited the damage for the Lady Lakers, and recorded six, eight, and seven saves in their three games, respectively.
Heading east on Highway 54, Osage (7-8) suffered a similar fate as Camdenton. The Lady Indians opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a 0-8 loss to Visitation Academy, followed by an 0-5 loss to Carl Junction and a 1-9 loss to Waynesville on Saturday.
Their loss to Visitation Academy on Friday ended their second three-game winning streak of the season.
Both Camdenton and Osage will play their next game at home on Thursday, May 5. Camdenton will face the Hillcrest Lady Hornets at 5 p.m. in their senior night game, and Osage will host the Rolla Lady Bulldogs at 7 p.m.
