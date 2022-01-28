In an all-day event at Kansas City’s Union Station on Sunday, Jan. 16, the gymnasts from Forge Gymnastics competed in the 14th annual Make A Wish Classic, capturing top-three team finishes in each of the sessions they participated in.
The Make a Wish Classic takes place in the ball room at Union Station in downtown Kansas City, and with lights strung from the ceiling spanning the whole length of the cavernous room, plenty of other decorations adorning the walls, and hundreds of spectators across the floor, the atmosphere was wholly different from a typical gymnastics meet. Though the unique setting makes the event all the more special for the athletes and spectators alike, it also presented some challenges when it came time to compete.
“The venue is large and intimidating,” Forge Gymnastics coach Cassie Reed said,” Half of the girls had never competed at an away meet before and there’s an extra level of nervousness competing on equipment you’re not used to training on. But once they got started, they had fun with it and performed well.”
The meet featured over a thousand gymnasts with teams making the trip to Kansas City from multiple states. Forge Gymnastics participated on the final day of competition and had gymnasts competing in three separate sessions throughout the day. Competition began Sunday morning and continued throughout the day, beginning with the youngest gymnasts and progressing to the oldest age group and highest skill level by Sunday evening.
In the day’s first session, Forge’s youngest girls took second place as a team, narrowly missing first by a tenth of a point. Although they fell just short of a first place finish, their performance and final placement was still incredibly impressive considering the large number of teams and individual gymnasts all vying for that top spot. While the award ceremony for the first session was still wrapping up, the second session was already under way and would end up being the best of the day for Forge Gymnastics. Their handful of athletes competing in the second session put on an excellent show and captured first place as a team. Now with two top-three finishes, they hoped to replicate that success with their oldest and most experienced girls that were preparing to begin competition in the final session of the day. As the skill level of all the gymnasts participating reached its height by the end of the day, the competition faced by Forge’s gymnasts only stiffened. Their girls went up against the best from the other gyms and ended up taking third place as a team, finishing just a quarter of a point out of second place. In the end, Forge Gymnastics had a successful time at Union Station, with second, first, and third place team awards earned over the course of the day.
Remarking on her team’s overall performance at the Make a Wish Classic, coach Reed said, “I’m happy with the girls we have on team this year. It’s a good group of girls representing us this competition season.”
In terms of individual performances, Reed noted the challenges a couple of her gymnasts overcame in order to put on good performances in Kansas City, including Elaina Gagnon and Sierra Shen.
“At this same meet last year her nerves got to her, but Elaina came back and got some redemption this year and took first overall in her division,” coach Reed said, remarking on the growth Elaina displayed in this year’s Kansas City meet. Additionally, Reed praised the resilience Sierra showed by coming back from an injury in short time to have a good day at the meet. “This was her first meet back from surgery and she hadn’t done her bar routine in three months, she did it for the first time only two days before the meet. I’m proud of her for pulling it together just before the meet and still having a good day.”
Other notable performances of the day from Forge Gymnastics include Harper Enochs and Emersyn Pierce. Both girls took first place in their age divisions with Harper scoring a 36.45 overall and Emersyn a 36.7.
Although they succeeded in getting three top-three spots as a team, they missed improving their placement in two of the session by less than a point. The narrow margins that often separate teams is something that coach Reed believes is what her girls will take away most from the meet.
“All the little details matter. You have to compete to the absolute best of your ability and focus on the little details. All the little point deductions add up,” Reed said about how they can learn and grow after their meet in Kansas City.
Forge Gymnastics will participate in their next competition on Saturday, Feb. 5, when they travel to Jefferson City for the Sweetheart Invitational.
