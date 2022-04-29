At a ceremony in the Camdenton High School commons on Wednesday, April 20, three graduating students announced their intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Seniors Coleson Schiefelbein, Jackie Hull, and Elle Turner were honored by their coaches, family, and teammates for their contributions at CHS as they committed to colleges and discussed their plans for the future.
Schiefelbein announced his intent to continue his football playing career for the Vikings at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., and will study Business Management while attending school there. Laker football head coach Jeff Shore commented on Schiefelbein’s time playing for the Lakers, saying, “He had a great senior season and fit perfectly in our offense. I couldn’t be prouder of him, he had a great career here in Camdenton.”
Hull committed to compete for the speech and debate team at Missouri Valley College, with her new college coach making the trip to Camdenton for the event and talking about the program Hull will be joining and how excited they are to have her join the team at Missouri Valley College. She plans to study Marketing and Management while at college. Hull’s speech and debate coach at CHS, Emma Hantelmann, spoke about Hull’s contributions and leadership throughout her time at Camdenton. “Jackie has done a fabulous job on the speech and debate team. She has been a great mentor for our youngest kids this year,” coach Hantelmann said.
Turner signed a letter of intent to play basketball at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and will study Business Management while attending school there. Lady Laker basketball head coach Staci Caffey shared her thoughts and praise for Turner, commenting on her impact on her team and how she is certain Turner will continue to do the same while playing for the Statesmen. “She’s an outstanding leader on and off the court, and an all around awesome athlete. I have no doubt she’s going to be a great leader [at William Penn] too,” Caffey said.
Camdenton will have one final signing day for graduating students scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.
