After starting the season 0-3, the Lady Indians soccer team has won three straight and done so convincingly. An 8-0 win over Dixon started the run, followed by a 5-1 victory against Fatima, and most recently a 5-2 defeat of Moberly Tuesday, April 5, has evened their season record at 3-3. Osage has outscored their opponents by a wide 18-3 margin during their winning streak.
For the first time in over two weeks, the Lady Indians will return home to play Helias in their next game on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:45 p.m. where they will look to keep up the momentum they have ridden over their last few games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.