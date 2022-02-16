In a ceremony attended by family, friends, and teammates on Friday, Feb. 11, Camdenton’s Landon Thomas committed to play collegiate football at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO.
Laker football coach Jeffrey Shore opened the ceremony with a brief highlight reel of some of Thomas’ best plays from his time at Camdenton High School. Commenting on what Thomas meant to the football program there, Shore said “he’s a great representative of what a great Laker football player is.” Shore went on to praise his player and point out his wide range and ability as both a football player and a leader.
“He’s played every position offensively and defensively on the field. He’s a great inspiration for our younger guys, he just loves playing ball. He always puts forth a great effort and left a great legacy, a spirit of wanting to play.”
After Shore’s statements, Thomas took some time to thank everyone for coming out for his signing and expressed his gratitude to all the people who had been there along the way— “It’s been a crazy one, I look forward to continuing it.”
While at Missouri Valley College, Thomas will continue his playing career as a tight end for the Vikings. He plans to pursue a degree in nursing and healthcare with the intent of going into firefighting and EMT work after graduation.
