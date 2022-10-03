Lakers
Photo provided by CLYFL

Camdenton’s football department is getting a glimpse into the future with Camdenton Lakers Youth Football League (CLYFL).

The CLYFL, home of the Camdenton Lil' Hogs, was created in January of 2021 after the Camden County Youth Football League (CCYFL) folded during the COVID pandemic. The extinction of this program left travel teams as the only available option for youth play.