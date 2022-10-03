Camdenton’s football department is getting a glimpse into the future with Camdenton Lakers Youth Football League (CLYFL).
The CLYFL, home of the Camdenton Lil' Hogs, was created in January of 2021 after the Camden County Youth Football League (CCYFL) folded during the COVID pandemic. The extinction of this program left travel teams as the only available option for youth play.
It was during this time Larissa Emory, whose sons played on a travel team in Waynesville, was approached by Ryan Hulett asking if she was interested in taking over management for the travel teams - which she accepted.
“I kept thinking this would be a great opportunity to expand,” Emory said. “I thought maybe, you know, in the next three to five years we’ll just build as we go. We had come from a really good program in West Virginia that was a feeder program into the schools and I always thought that that would be a great model to bring here to Camdenton because there is such a great football community. It just made sense to me.”
Emory met with some of the Camdenton football coaches to pitch the idea of a feeder program. She also had hopes of implementing a partnership with the high school through a mentorship program that would incorporate the high school players.
The coaches’ response?
“Well, we don’t even have a youth football program here.”
This was true. There was no youth football program available and travel teams were private organizations.
“I said in order to do this right we have to become a nonprofit and we have to build a board. We’re going to have to become an established organization for the community,” Emory said.
Emory also met with the travel team coaches as many of them were locals or had been in the area a considerably longer time than her family.
“I wanted to make sure that if we were going to move in any direction that we made sure it was unanimous and we were doing this as a group,” she said. “So all the coaches met with me and basically said there’s not a downside to this, why wouldn’t we do it?”
The organization was established as a nonprofit in March of 2021 and grandfathered in the fifth and sixth grade travel teams. Within three months, CLYFL received more than $50,000 in donations from the community allowing them to outfit 250 kids with brand new equipment including helmets, shoulder pads, pants, etc.
Their first season kicked off in July 2021 with a skills assessment allowing coaches to come observe practice, take notes and get an idea of players they wanted on their team. This was followed by a draft in the high school locker room.
“It gets pretty animated as the coaches are fighting over kids,” Emory said. “And the intent is for each of the teams to have talent in every area across the board, so it should be fairly even.”
The season was a success with between 220-250 kids in the league. So much so that Emory got asked to do a flag football season the following spring. The spring season saw a total of around 200 kids as well.
Entering the fall season, the CLYFL has around 200 kids in the program separated into three divisions: peewee (first and second graders); JV (third and fourth graders); and varsity (5th and 6th graders).
“From the age of five, these kids are learning Camdenton football plays,” Emory said. “Our intent is, as we build them from year to year, we are pushing very seasoned football players into the school system at seventh grade. This way, the middle school coaches don’t necessarily have to take a lot of time going over the basics and the plays because these kids will already know that. So, I think it’s going to do a lot for our school football program in years to come, and we’re hoping that we will benefit the schools.”
After establishing the well-received football program, Emory was approached by Cathy McLaren, gym director at Capitol City Cheer, asking if she had considered incorporating cheerleaders.
“I know nothing about cheerleading,” Emory said. “So I said, ‘look, if you’re willing to run the cheerleading program - have at it, but it needs to be done well, and it needs to be nested within our program.’”
McLaren accepted this position, now serving as the CLYFL cheer director. She currently has 75 cheerleaders in the program.
Much like the football program, the cheer team is divided into three categories - peewee, JV and varsity - and utilizes the partnership with Camdenton schools to incorporate its middle school cheerleaders.
“The middle school cheer staff is very involved in our program,” Emory said. “In fact, the middle school cheerleading coach coaches our fifth and sixth graders - and they’re all being taught Camdenton cheers. Our middle school cheerleaders are like the big sisters of our cheerleaders - they go to their practices and they’re cheering with them on Saturdays. It’s become a really good thing.”
The CLYFL has games every Saturday, with younger teams beginning at 8 a.m. Championship games will be held on Nov. 5 with a backup date of Nov. 12 in case of a weather delay.
