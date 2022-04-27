With just a little over a week left before their conference track and field meet in Lebanon, Camdenton joined the rest of the Ozark Conference Monday, April 25, at the Southwest Baptist University Bearcat Classic in Bolivar. Among the 16 teams at SBU on Monday, all 11 teams in the Ozark Conference came out to find out how they stack up against their conference foes before they compete for the Ozark Conference championship Wednesday, May 4.
The Lady Lakers finished in seventh place as a team with 56.50 points, with Alexis Stroup earning Camdenton’s single first place finish for the day in the women’s 400-meter dash (1:01.58), taking the top spot by just 0.02 seconds. Overall, the Lady Lakers had one first place performance and eight in the top-five.
While Camdenton’s boys didn’t have any in first place, they did take six top-five placements, including two second place performances in the 100 (10.89) and 200-meter dash (21.88) by Angel Dickerson. As a team the Lakers finished ninth with 45.00 points.
Looking ahead to the Ozark Conference meet next week, both Camdenton’s girls and boys’ teams have a good outlook against the rest of the conference. Though they had middling team finishes at SBU, when compared to just their fellow Ozark Conference schools the Lady Lakers were fourth and the Lakers fifth. Non-conference schools at the meet Monday like Nixa, Republic, or Marshfield had strong days on both the boys and girls’ sides, but will not be in the conversation for the conference championship in Lebanon.
Here are Camdenton’s complete results from the finals at the Bearcat Classic.
Girls
400-meter dash — 1, Alexis Stroup, 1:01.58
800-meter run — 4, Georgi Carolus, 2:8.07. 13, Kylie Doyle, 2:39.07. 18, Kaitlyn Davidson, 2:49.53
1600-meter run — 19, Ava Canales, 6:19.16. 22, Evelyn Marr, 6:31.58
3200-meter run — 10, Ellie Webb, 12:21.11
100-meter hurdles — 6, Carley Kupfer, 17.13
300-meter hurdles — 7, Olivia Welch, 49.72. 10, Isabella Breuer, 50,63. 13, Sarah Holmes, 51.69
2000-meter steeplechase — 4, Ellie Webb, 8:48.09
4x100-meter relay — 11, CHS (Olivia Welch, Amythist Spangler, Madison Daniels, Kiley Bentley), 54.01
4x200-meter relay — 11, CHS (Olivia Welch, Mia McGuire, Madison Daniels, Lily Hulett), 1:55.92
4x400-meter relay — 5, CHS (Mia McGuire, Sarah Holmes, Olivia Welch, Alexis Stroup), 4:21.05
4x800-meter relay — 5, CHS (Kylie Doyle, Georgi Carolus, Kaitlyn Davidson, Alexis Stroup), 10:47.44
High jump — 3, Isabella Breuer, 1.5m. 12, Nora Powers, 1.35
Long jump — 10, Mia McGuire, 4.72m. 19, Lily Hulett, 4.17
Triple jump — 16, Mia McGuire, 9.24m. 21, Lily Hulett, 8.85
Pole vault — 5, Elizabeth Mcmahon, 2.95m. 6, Ellie Ezard, 2.95
Discus throw — 6, Adelyn Enos, 30.33m
Javelin throw — 2, Nora Powers, 38.30m. 12, Sarah Holmes, 32.41
Shot Put — 15, Vivianne Hasselbring, 8.55m
Boys
100-meter dash — 2, Angel Dickerson, 10.89
200-meter dash — 2, Angel Dickerson, 21.88. 26, Andre Bailey, 24.18
400-meter dash — 11, Noah Breuer, 53.85. 29, Collin Stamper, 58.76
800-meter run — 9, Michael Vitelli, 2:04.81
2000-meter steeplechase — 16, Chase Mason, 9:30.46
4x100-meter relay — 3, CHS (Mitchel Sexe, Angel Dickerson, Reece Waters, Hayes Hulett), 43.85
4x200-meter relay — 11, CHS (Mitchel Sexe, Reece Waters, Andre Bailey, Noah Breuer), 1:36.19
4x400-meter relay — 10, CHS (Kyle Eidson, Reece Waters, Michael Vitelli, Noah Breuer), 3:42.93
High jump — 6, Kyle Eidson, 1.75m
Long jump — 3, Angel Dickerson, 6.67m. 11, Brendon Schiefelbein, 5.72
Triple jump — 4, Javari Stewart, 13.20m. 9, Brendon Schiefelbein, 12.18
Pole vault — 6, Mason Weber, 3.75m. 10, Owen Borbe, 3.60
Discus throw — 9, Garret Hilton, 37.44m. 19, Caden Jefferson, 31.34
Javelin throw — 5, Kyle Eidson, 48.72m. 7, Caden Jefferson, 47.93
Shot Put — 20, Caden Jefferson, 11.52m. 27, Kevin Uthe, 10.69
