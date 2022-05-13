Stay tuned: As teams progress, results will be added and playoff game dates, times, and opponents will be updated.
With regular seasons across all spring sports officially in the books for 2022, teams and athletes now turn their focus to the playoffs and their state title aspirations.
Here’s the rundown of the playoffs for teams from Camdenton, School of the Osage, and Macks Creek.
BASEBALL
Camdenton: Class 5, District 5 Tournament
Host: Helias Catholic High School
Monday, May 16
No. 1 Camdenton vs. No. 8 Jefferson City, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Camdenton/Jefferson City winner vs. Washington/Capital City winner, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 20
District Championship game, 5 p.m.
Osage: Class 4, District 9 Tournament
Host: Versailles High School
Friday, May 13
No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Buffalo, 12 p.m. noon
Monday, May 16
Osage/Buffalo winner vs. No. 1 California, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
District Championship game, 5 p.m.
Macks Creek: Class 1, District 6 Tournament
Host: Hermitage High School
Monday, May 16
No. 6 Macks Creek vs. No. 3 Hermitage, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Macks Creek/Hermitage winner vs. No. 2 Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
District Championship game, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camdenton: Class 3, District 5 Tournament
Host: Camdenton High School
Saturday, May 14
No. 3 Camdenton vs. No. 6 Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 16
Camdenton/Lebanon winner vs. Springfield Catholic/West Plains winner, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
District Championship game, 5 p.m.
Osage: Class 2, District 4 Tournament
Host: Bolivar High School
Monday, May 16
No. 5 Osage vs. No. 4 Clinton, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Osage/Clinton winner vs. Monett or Aurora/Logan-Rogersville winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
District Championship game, 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Camdenton: Class 4, District 5 Meet
Host: Washington High School
Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.
Osage: Class 4, District 7 Meet
Host: Buffalo High School
Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.
Macks Creek: Class 1, Sectional 4 Meet
Host: School of the Ozarks
Saturday, May 14, 9:30 a.m.
