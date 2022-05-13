Stay tuned: As teams progress, results will be added and playoff game dates, times, and opponents will be updated.

With regular seasons across all spring sports officially in the books for 2022, teams and athletes now turn their focus to the playoffs and their state title aspirations. 

Here’s the rundown of the playoffs for teams from Camdenton, School of the Osage, and Macks Creek. 

BASEBALL 

Camdenton: Class 5, District 5 Tournament

Host: Helias Catholic High School

Monday, May 16

No. 1 Camdenton vs. No. 8 Jefferson City, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Camdenton/Jefferson City winner vs. Washington/Capital City winner, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 20

District Championship game, 5 p.m.

Osage: Class 4, District 9 Tournament

Host: Versailles High School

Friday, May 13

No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Buffalo, 12 p.m. noon 

Monday, May 16

Osage/Buffalo winner vs. No. 1 California, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

District Championship game, 5 p.m.

Macks Creek: Class 1, District 6 Tournament

Host: Hermitage High School

Monday, May 16

No. 6 Macks Creek vs. No. 3 Hermitage, 6:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, May 17 

Macks Creek/Hermitage winner vs. No. 2 Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 

District Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Camdenton: Class 3, District 5 Tournament 

Host: Camdenton High School 

Saturday, May 14

No. 3 Camdenton vs. No. 6 Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 16

Camdenton/Lebanon winner vs. Springfield Catholic/West Plains winner, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

District Championship game, 5 p.m.

Osage: Class 2, District 4 Tournament

Host: Bolivar High School 

Monday, May 16

No. 5 Osage vs. No. 4 Clinton, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Osage/Clinton winner vs. Monett or Aurora/Logan-Rogersville winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

District Championship game, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Camdenton: Class 4, District 5 Meet

Host: Washington High School 

Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. 

Osage: Class 4, District 7 Meet

Host: Buffalo High School 

Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.

Macks Creek: Class 1, Sectional 4 Meet

Host: School of the Ozarks

Saturday, May 14, 9:30 a.m.

The Lake Sun