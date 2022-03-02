After a flurry of playoff basketball accompanied by plenty of highs and lows over the last few days, just the Osage Indians are left standing. Both girls and boys’ teams from Camdenton and Macks Creek have bowed out with the Lady Indians doing the same for Osage. Although the season has come to end for most of the teams in the area, the way in which their campaigns concluded varies and each team has different challenges and promising things to draw from as they look forward to next season.
Camdenton
A tough season for the Lakers came to an end Saturday, Feb. 26, with a first-round playoff loss to the Springfield Catholic Fightin Irish by the score of 80-50. Camdenton finished their season with a 3-22 record, picking up their biggest win on Feb. 1 in a 79-62 win over Lebanon on the road. Throughout the year, the Lakers showed the ability to put up respectable point totals, often reaching 50-plus points in their games, but had trouble late in games closing out their opponent when they had the lead late. While the Lakers are losing seniors Kyle Christiansen, Ricky Schmidt, and Tyler Miller, they have a deep roster that includes a number of underclassmen who saw varsity playing time and will look to build off that experience moving into next year. The experience gained this year should pay dividends for a team that coach Craig Campbell said at the beginning of this season had only four players with any varsity playing experience.
As the 3-seed in the district playoffs, the Lady Lakers suffered an upset loss to the 6-seed Union LadyCats Saturday, Feb. 26, by the score of 75-65. Camdenton had a successful year, going 15-11, thanks in large part to their senior starting five of Mya Hulett, Elle Turner, Sarah Holmes, Payton Kincaid, and Charlotte Kurtz. One of their most notable game this season was the 77-40 rout of Osage in which Kincaid scored her 1000th career point for the Lady Lakers. Though Camdenton is set to lose these graduating seniors, they have quite a few freshman and sophomore players who got valuable playing time under the senior girls this year, but with a younger, although not inexperienced, team next year they could certainly experience some growing pains. However, Camdenton is in a better place than most teams would be without veteran leadership after gaining varsity experience this season and have the ability to remain a competitive team while rebuilding with a young core.
Macks Creek
In a good representation of their up and down season, the Pirates started out the district tournament with an enormous 102-28 victory over Tuscumbia in the first round before losing by a single score to Climax Springs 50-48 in the semifinals. Macks Creek finished the year 13-12 and, just as in the district tournament, had trouble throughout the year with establishing consistent play for long stretches of time. They never managed to string together more than four wins in a row, but also never lost more than three games in a row. Led by seniors Austin Brown and Mason Whitworth, and junior Logan Gallamore, the Pirates could blow out teams by 30-plus points one night, and on the next struggle to maintain their leads late in the game and eventually lose in fourth. They did find some momentum late in the season and went into their final game against Climax Springs on a four-game win streak, but they were bitten by their late-game issues again in that game after they saw their five-point lead dwindle in the closing minutes until ultimately losing in the final 30 seconds. Despite losing Brown and Whitworth, Gallamore will return to lead a Macks Creek team that is mostly still intact and hopes to find more consistency in the coming season.
The Lady Pirates continued their successful regular season with a 70-53 semifinal win against Tuscumbia in their first game of districts, but were dealt a last-second loss in the championship game by the 1-seed St. Elizabeth Lady Hornets. Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, but the 2-seed Macks Creek held a 17-14 lead at half, and entering the fourth quarter the game remained close as the Lady Hornets now held a slim 29-27 lead. With less than a minute left, the Lady Pirates had retaken a 40-38 lead but St. Elizabeth got the ball and with virtually no time left made a game-winning three-pointer to end Macks Creek’s season with a 41-40 loss. Their one-point loss in the district championship bookended a season in which the Lady Pirates went 23-3 and included a conference championship. They were primarily led this season by the freshman duo of India Willis and Brooklyn Duggan, both of whom put up big personal numbers and helped drive a potent offense and stifling defense. Despite losing a number of important senior contributors, they will retain their young core of freshmen Emma Seaholm, Duggan, and Willis, and sophomore Ashlee Klinksick. Moving forward, success for the Lady Pirates will likely come down to whether or not they are able to assemble a solid supporting cast around the four girls they have returning for next season.
Osage
The Lady Indians ended their season Saturday, Feb. 26, with a 56-26 loss to Eldon in the first round of the district playoffs. With senior Reese Good as the only returning starter this year, Osage had a trying year in a tough conference and finished with a 5-20 record. Their season was not without its highlights though, including a season sweep of Versailles, a hard fought win over Iberia in front of a raucous crowd at the throwback game at Heritage Elementary, and their 14-point upset of the then 13-1 St. Elizabeth Lady Hornets in the Osage Tourney. In a rebuilding season, Osage showed signs of being a competitive team and improved as the season went on giving them a foundation to build toward success in the future. Losing their leading scorer Good will be a challenge the Lady Indians will need to overcome next year, but with their new-look team getting plenty of experience this season, they have much to take away from this season despite their final record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.