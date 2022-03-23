Something that may not be known about high school baseball is that when a pitcher throws more than 75 pitches in an appearance, they are required to take four days rest before being eligible to pitch again. With that in mind, Indians’ head coach David Flaspohler has his team ready for whatever challenges may arise from those limitations.
“We’ve got 14 arms ready. Depending who’s on the mound, all options are available,” coach Flaspohler said of Osage’s current pitching situation.
With a total roster of about 24 players, the Indians have over half of their team prepped to pitch in some capacity. Strong pitching is the cornerstone of any successful baseball program, and being able to utilize their robust pitching depth is something that Flaspohler sees as a current strength of his team and also something that they will look to continue building on as the season progresses.
In addition to a heavy focus on pitching, Osage has also made it a point to work on a more general sense of accountability and playing as a team this season.
“We focus on the standard we hold ourselves accountable to,” Flaspohler said, going on to say that while there are plenty of differences between the levels of competition in baseball, from little league up to the majors, that all levels have to work on the same fundamentals. “We want to play as a cohesive team.”
The team cohesion he speaks of is going to be of particular importance considering how the Indians are going to approach the game this season. Coach Flaspohler commented on how they want their pitchers to stay in control of the game by consistently throwing strikes and inducing weak contact from the opposing batters.
“We want action on the field,” he said, referring to the way in which Osage intends to use a strong defense to get outs while limiting the number of walks their pitchers issue.
So far Flaspohler believes his team is already coming together as that cohesive unit, saying that everyone is working hard, having a lot of fun, and buying into the broader team philosophy. Describing what he referred to as “CPR”— character, process, results— Flaspohler outlined how they approach the season and what goals they set out to accomplish within their philosophy.
“The person’s always greater than the player. It’s a part of who they are, but they’re not defined by it,” he clarified, “It’s character first. Then t’s a process everyday, control what we can. Win the pitch, then win the inning, and win the game. When you take care of the first two, the results follow.”
Coach Flaspohler also pointed to their lone senior, Dalton Stoecklein, as an integral part of that process and someone whose hard work and leadership should help the entire team stay on-track throughout the season.
“He’s going to be the heart and soul of the team. His work ethic is something that’s going to keep the guys moving in the right direction,” he said about what Stoecklein’s leadership role will mean to the Indians this spring.
For a team that has a majority of underclassmen, Flaspohler believes that through a deep pitching staff, the guidance of the older players, and sticking to the process they’ve set forth will be instrumental in the success Osage sees on the diamond in 2022.
