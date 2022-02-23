Correction: In today's print edition of the Lake Sun, Feb. 23, tonight's game between Macks Creek and Climax Springs is reported to take place at 7:30 p.m. at Blair Oaks High School. Due to expected inclement weather, that game has now been moved up to 4:30 p.m. at Blair Oaks High School.
The Macks Creek Pirates brought their A game for their first-round playoff matchup against the Tuscumbia Lions Monday night, Feb. 21, at Blair Oaks. In by far their highest scoring game of the season, the Pirates shut down the Lions in an overwhelming 102-28 victory.
The Pirates started out strong, quickly establishing control over the game with an 8-0 run in the game’s first couple of minutes. Their offense played with intensity and a speed that the Lions couldn’t keep up with, allowing the Pirates to consistently score on nearly every possession and often by getting the ball up the court quickly enough to score uncontested. Tuscumbia called a timeout at this point and after the timeout, they started to push back with more success for a short period of time and managed to cut the Pirates lead back to just five points. However, Macks Creek soon put an end to any hope of a comeback by Tuscumbia and over the last four minutes of the first they went on a 20-0 run and held a 28-3 lead by the start of the second quarter.
Though the Pirates offense was performing exceptionally well, more often than not finding success scoring inside with ease, it was their defense that was driving their overall success. They were quick to close out passing options for the Lions, forcing them into uncomfortable situations where they had to make increasingly risky passes to try and get the ball out of the back court. The Pirates came up with a turnover on what seemed like every other possession and scored in droves off those turnovers. The Lions were clearly outmatched by the Pirates all-encompassing defensive pressure and the tenacity with which Macks Creek got after the ball at every opportunity. Thanks to these efforts, the Pirates outscored the Lions 35-3 in the second and held an already enormous 63-6 lead at halftime.
The third quarter went just as smoothly for the Pirates as the first two had with their defense continuing to absolutely confound Tuscumbia and their offense hardly slowing down whatsoever. Though now the Lions found more success as their shooting improved to start the second half, even opening the third by outscoring Macks Creek for the first couple of minutes, the Pirates answered them at every turn. With the quarter coming to a close and the game having long since been decided, the Pirates took to heart the old adage of “when it rains it pours” and hit three-pointers on three consecutive possessions to extend their immense lead to 89-15. A few more baskets brought the Pirates to the cusp of the century mark after just three quarters of play, going into the fourth quarter with a 95-17 lead.
At the beginning of the game’s final quarter, and now with a running clock, Macks Creek pulled most of their starters— three of whom, Logan Gallamore, Austin Brown, and Mason Whitworth, all had 20-plus point totals after just the first three quarters. The Pirates scored quickly to get themselves within three points of 100 for the night, but it wouldn’t be until just before the halfway point of the quarter that Macks Creek’s Daniel Cortez hit a three-point shot to put his team up 100-19. Despite the deficit, Tuscumbia continued to play hard for the rest of the game and actually outscored the Pirates 11-7 in the fourth, but their late-game efforts were far too little too late and after tacking on another two points, Macks Creek closed out their first-round playoff game with a 102-28 victory.
Gallamore led his team in scoring for the night, putting together an excellent performance with a 30 point, 11 rebound, and 12 assist triple-double all while shooting 94 percent from the field. Brown put up 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks, while Whitworth had 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and four steals. All three recorded these statistics entirely within the first three quarters of Monday night’s game.
After defeating Tuscumbia, Macks Creek is slated to continue the Missouri Class 1 District 8 Boys Basketball Tournament against the 2-seed Climax Springs Cougars this afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Blair Oaks High School at 4:30 p.m.
