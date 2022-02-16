The Pirates soundly defeated the visiting Fair Play Hornets in their homecoming game Friday, Feb. 11, by the final of 72-22.
After suffering their third straight loss in a close game against Hermitage on Monday, Feb. 8, the Pirates were poised to take on the four-win Fair Play Hornets in their homecoming game to break their slide as the regular season quickly winds down.
Macks Creek came out strong and established a fast paced offense and relentless defensive presence to quickly take control of the game. Fair Play couldn’t keep up with the Pirates’ attack and they were able to consistently get the ball out of the defensive zone and seemed to score on the fast break more often than the Hornets were able to just get a shot off. When the Hornets were able to get back on defense, the Pirates worked the ball around the perimeter, inside and outside, and got players open to score even more from three-point range. After the Pirates went up by about 17-2, Fair Play shifted to almost exclusively taking three-point shots in a bid to get back into the game, but their misses piled up and Macks Creek kept scoring. Late in the quarter the Pirates got back-to-back steal and scores in under ten seconds to punctuate the complete control of the game they had to begin the game. At the end of the first quarter, Macks Creek had a 30-2 lead.
In the second quarter, the Pirates’ scoring slowed down somewhat from their earlier absurd pace, but remained firmly in the driver’s seat. On defense, the Pirates were always on the ball and had forced a breakdown of Fair Play’s offensive effort, resulting in a number of turnovers by the Hornets. The speed with which their offense was still playing and the selfless passing they showed, especially under the net, made it so that the Pirates nearly always found ways to score when they got possession. Things only got worse for Fair Play, including a near inability to even get the ball close to the net, and they tried more and more three-pointers resulting in virtually no scoring on their part. At the conclusion of the first half, Macks Creek had built up a 52-5 lead.
Coming out of halftime the Pirates slowed down their offense a bit for the first few minutes, and the Hornets made up some ground now that their three-point shots started to fall. As the Hornets were now scoring, Macks Creek’s offense picked up again later in the third to keep Fair Play from cutting into their lead. The Hornets played them much closer in the quarter but were still outscored 16-14 to give the Pirates a 68-19 lead. By the beginning of the fourth quarter, there was already a running clock due to the Pirates’ immense lead, and the final quarter went by quickly and largely uneventfully. With only a few combined scores between the two teams and the clock continuing to run while players took their free throws late in the game, the game wound down to its final conclusion and the Pirates came away with the 72-22 win.
The Pirates had four players reach double digit scoring in their homecoming game, including Logan Gallamore with 17 points, nine steals, eight assists, and five rebounds, and Chase Whitworth also with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Austin Brown and Mason Whitworth contributed 15 points each, with Brown having eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals, and Mason Whitworth collecting six rebounds and two steals in addition to their point totals.
With their victory over Fair Play, the Pirates broke their losing streak and after their win against rival Climax Springs on Monday, Feb. 14, pulled themselves back to .500 for the season with an 11-11 record. Though the results of their Tuesday, Feb. 15, game against Halfway were unavailable at the time of publication, the Pirates will invariably close out their regular season schedule when they play at Calvary Lutheran on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.
