Macks Creek suffered a three-inning loss on the road to the Stover Bulldogs Tuesday, March 29, by the final of 16-1.
The Pirates, hot off their own mercy rule victory over Fair Play in their first game of the season, got off to another good start Tuesday afternoon. Kyler Gabriel led off the top of the first for the Pirates with a walk and then stole second base to set up Paxten Breshears’ RBI single that gave Macks Creek a quick 1-0 lead. Macks Creek could not further capitalize on their first inning momentum and stranded two runners on base as the Bulldogs came to the plate.
Gabriel took the mound for the Pirates in his first career start and ran into some trouble early on as Stover promptly doubled then singled and Gabriel hit the next batter to load the bases. He settled in to strike out the next two Bulldogs but was not able to escape unscathed. Stover picked up four runs with a two-out single, walk, and double but a throw from Hunter Harris to Sean Green got the third out in a play at the plate to get the Pirates out of the inning down 4-1.
In the top of the second, Sigfredo Segarra tried to get a rally going for Macks Creek with a two-out single, but got picked off base to send the Pirates back onto the field. Back for his second inning of work, Gabriel gave up a hit but induced two outs in the field to again put his team close to getting out of the inning. A hit-by-pitch allowed another run to score before he struck out the next batter to head to the third inning with Stover leading 5-1.
In the top of the third, Gabriel led off and repeated his first plate appearance with another walk and stolen base but wound up stranded at third base after the Pirates couldn’t drive him in. Things quickly fell apart for Macks Creek in the bottom of the third though, as Gabriel was pulled in favor of Harris after recording one out in the inning on a sacrifice bunt. The two pitchers combined for just two outs and allowed 11 runs before the mercy rule went into effect and Stover walked away with a three-inning, 16-1 victory over Macks Creek.
The loss gave the Pirates a 1-1 record for the season— the results for their Thursday, March 31, game at Humansville were not available at the time of publication. Macks Creek will be in action again when they compete in the Wheatland Baseball Tournament next week Monday through Thursday, April 4-7.
