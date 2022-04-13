Macks Creek participated in the Ash Grove Whitehead Relays on Friday, April 8, against 20 other schools in attendance. The Pirates and Lady Pirates had a strong day with numerous top-5 finishes, including senior Molly Phillips taking first in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs by wide margins. Here are the complete results for Macks Creek from Friday in Ash Grove. All placements, times, and distances are from the finals.
Girls
1600-meter run— 1, Molly Phillips, 6:00.40
3200-meter run — 1, Molly Phillips, 13:05.47
100-meter hurdles— 3, Brooklyn Duggan, 19.06
300-meter hurdles— 2, Brooklyn Duggan, 56.51
High Jump— 6, Brooklyn Duggan, 1.30
Discus Throw— 15, Cameron Kates, 13.21
Javelin Throw— 9, Cameron Kates, 16.03
Shot Put— 13, Cameron Kates, 5.11
Boys
200-meter dash— 19, Mason Stoner, 29.10
400-meter dash— 15, Mason Stoner, 1:06.28
800-meter run— 14, Vaughn Vasquez, 2:37.69
1600-meter run— 4, Caleb Phillips, 5:01.00. 14, Vaughn Vasquez, 5:46.31
3200-meter run— 2, Caleb Phillips, 10:32.00
110-meter hurdles— 4, Obediah Tower, 18.68. 5, Jose Cortez, 21.14
300-meter hurdles— 2, Obediah Tower, 48.91. 5, Jose Cortez, 51.88
4x400-meter relay— 4, Macks Creek, (Joshua Botta, Sigfredo Segarra, Mason Stoner, Vaughn Vasquez), 4:14.72
Discus Throw— 5, Morgan Mitchell, 32.04. 13, Obediah Tower, 23.50
Javelin Throw— 10, Obediah Tower, 22.97. 12, Morgan Mitchell, 21.20
Shot Put— 4, Morgan Mitchell, 11.65
