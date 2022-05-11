After the Ozark Conference Championships in Lebanon were delayed due to inclement weather Wednesday, the meet was resumed and completed Friday, May 6, at Parkview, and the Lakers finished fourth as a team with 90 points and the Lady Lakers fifth with 77.
Coming into the second day of the conference meet, the Lakers stood tied for first with West Plains, and the Lady Lakers sat at sixth following the abbreviated meet held in Lebanon. Though both Camdenton’s boys and girls teams picked up more first place finishes at Parkview, the day ultimately belonged to West Plains as both their boys and girls teams ended up taking Ozark Conference titles at 147 points each.
Lady Laker Alexis Stroup helped lead her team to the two first place finishes they had at Parkview, taking first in the 400-meter dash (1:01.14) individually, and as part of the relay team including Mia McGuire, Sarah Holmes, and Olivia Welch that won the 4x400-meter (4:14.40).
The Lakers also took first place in two events, with Hayes Hulett winning the 110-meter hurdles (15.97) and Angel Dickerson the long jump (22-04 1/2).
Following their conference meet, Camdenton will next compete in the Class 4 District 5 meet in Washington on Saturday, May 14.
Here are Camdenton’s complete results from the finals for the Ozark Conference Championships. All field event measurements are given in feet and inches.
Girls
100-meter dash — 12, Amythist Spangler, 13.73
200-meter dash — 4, Alexis Stroup, 27.14
400-meter dash — 1, Alexis Stroup, 1:01.14
800-meter run — 3, Georgi Carolus, 2:27.73. 6, Kylie Doyle, 2:37.00
1600-meter run — 5, Georgi Carolus, 5:34.83
3200-meter run — 5, Ellie Webb, 12:11.80
100-meter hurdles — 4, Isabella Breuer, 17.11. 7, Carley Kupfer, 17.58
300-meter hurdles — 8, Sarah Holmes, 52.24. 9, Olivia Welch, 53.05
4x100-meter relay — 11, CHS (Olivia Welch, Amythist Spangler, Madison Daniels, Cassidy Hannigan), 58.49
4x200-meter relay — 8, CHS (Olivia Welch, Carley Kupfer, Kiley Bentley, Lily Hulett), 1:55.83
4x400-meter relay — 1, CHS (Mia McGuire, Sarah Holmes, Olivia Welch, Alexis Stroup), 4:14.40
4x800-meter relay — 5, CHS (Georgi Carolus, Ellie Webb, Kaitlyn Davidson, Kylie Doyle), 10:52.46
High jump — 3, Isabella Breuer, 4-09
Long jump — 10, Mia McGuire, 15-01 1/2. 13, Isabella Breuer, 14-07 3/4
Triple jump — 9, Mia McGuire, 31-10
Pole vault — 4, Ellie Ezard, 9-11 3/4. 5, Elizabeth Mcmahon, 9-05 3/4
Discus throw — 8, Alexandra Dickerson, 95-01. 9, Adelyn Enos, 94-11
Javelin throw — 4, Nora Powers, 109-03. 8, Sarah Holmes, 95-02
Shot put — 9, Alexandra Dickerson, 32-00 3/4. 12, Vivianne Hasselbring, 30-01
Boys
100-meter dash — 2, Angel Dickerson, 11.01. 4, Mitchel Sexe, 11.61
200-meter dash — 2, Angel Dickerson, 22.35. 7, Barrett Shore, 23.67
400-meter dash — 9, Noah Breuer, 53.14
800-meter run — 6, Michael Vitelli, 2:05.31
110-meter hurdles — 1, Hayes Hulett, 15.97
300-meter hurdles — 10, Theodore Kosten Judge, 51.20
4x100-meter relay — 2, CHS (Mitchel Sexe, Angel Dickerson, Reece Waters, Hayes Hulett), 42.92
4x200-meter relay — 6, CHS (Barrett Shore, Andre Bailey, Noah Breuer, Reece Waters), 1:34.79
4x400-meter relay — 7, CHS (Kyle Eidson, Michael Vitelli, Reece Waters, Noah Breuer), 3:36.85
High jump — 4, Kyle Eidson, 6-00 3/4
Long jump — 1, Angel Dickerson, 22-04 1/2
Triple jump — 4, Javari Stewart, 41-07 1/4
Pole vault — 3, Chase Mason, 11-05 3/4
Discus throw — 7, Zane Thompson, 124-03. 11, Caden Jefferson, 118-06
Javelin throw — 4, Caden Jefferson, 135-10. 8, Kyle Eidson, 125-08
Shot Put — 16, Caden Jefferson, 36-07 1/2. 19, Kevin Uthe, 33-09 1/4.
