Cordia Signing
Photo Provided

On the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 15, Osage senior Chase Cordia signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Clarion University, located in Clarion, PA. With his intent to wrestle for the Clarion Golden Eagles, Cordia became the first wrestler from School of the Osage to be a Division I signee, meaning he will compete at the highest collegiate level. In his time at Osage, Cordia has earned numerous honors and titles, including All-Conference MVP and the school’s first State Champion wrestler. 

The Lake Sun