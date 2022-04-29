After two close overtime wins in their previous two games, the Lady Indians could breathe a bit of a sigh of relief as they rolled over the visiting Mexico Lady Bulldogs 6-1.
Osage earned their third straight victory Tuesday, April 26, by putting together a complete game effort against the visiting Lady Bulldogs that resulted in a comfortable lead and a big win after eking out consecutive 2-1 overtime victories against Stover and Crocker in their last two games.
The Lady Indians put plenty of consistent offensive pressure on Mexico who had no answer to their relentless attack. Osage executed good, clean passes and managed to get the ball through the Lady Bulldogs’ defense with near impunity, allowing for them to put shots on goal with regularity.
Defensively, the Lady Indians did a good job of maintaining possession and keeping the Lady Bulldogs from getting the ball past midfield for the most part, and when they did get through, more often than not Osage was able to keep the ball near the sidelines and out from in front of their goal. And when Mexico did put the ball on goal, their goalkeeping was more than up to the task of holding them to their lone score.
An all around strong effort by Osage led to their 6-1 win, their seventh in their last nine games. With the win, the Lady Indians now hold a 7-5 record for the year. They will return to their home pitch today and tomorrow, April 29-30, when they compete in the Central MO Invitational Girls Soccer at the Lake tournament that they are hosting jointly with Camdenton. See the story about the Central MO Invitational for the scheduled games, opponents, times, and locations.
