Only a few days after taking home the Tri-County Conference title, the Osage boys track and field team took care of the competition in Buffalo Saturday, May 14, and added a District championship to their successful week.
The Indians put together an all around excellent day, tallying six first-place finishes and another five second-place performances. In all, the Osage boys qualified for sectionals in 12 different events, including three of the relays and all of the sprints.
The Lady Indians qualified for sectionals in five events, including Jaidyn Tabony placing second in both 100 and 300-meter hurdles, and Madison and Macey Kessler both qualifying for Osage in pole vault.
The qualifying athletes will compete again Saturday, May 21, at the Missouri Class 3, Sectional 4 meet in Odessa.
Here are the complete results for Osage from the finals. Qualifying performances are in italics.
Girls
100-meter dash — 6, Gratian Adams, 13.68
400-meter dash — 8, Emmalyn Faulconer, 1:06.99. 13, Josephine Markovitz, 1:08.74
800-meter run — 6, Bayley Johnson, 2:34.47
1600-meter run — 3, Bayley Johnson, 5:38.08. 12, Addison Fowler, 6:35.71
3200-meter run — 6, Juliana Bryant, 13:42.53. 7, Katherine Wolf, 14:02.11
100-meter hurdles — 2, Jaidyn Tabony, 17.72. 7, Mackenzie Ottens, 18.70
300-meter hurdles — 2, Jaidyn Tabony, 50.60. 13, Mackenzie Ottens, 58.48
4x100-meter relay — 7, School of the Osage, 54.59
4x200-meter relay — 7, School of the Osage, 1:59.35
4x400-meter relay — 6, School of the Osage, 4:31.61
4x800-meter relay — 2, School of the Osage, 10:13.03
High jump — 7, Macey Kessler, 1.40m. 10, Caitlyn Sullivan, 1.30
Long jump — 10, Jaidyn Tabony, 4.43m. 15, Gratian Adams, 4.14
Triple jump — 5, Lauren Bartlett, 9.86m. 7, Emmalyn Faulconer, 9.35
Pole vault — 1, Madison Kessler, 3.05m. 3, Macey Kessler, 2.60
Discus throw — 8, Elizabeth Yoder, 24.14m. 18, Kaitlyn Jones, 21.42
Javelin throw — 8, Gratian Adams, 26.60m. 20, Elizabeth Yoder, 20.89
Shot Put — 19, Kaitlyn Jones, 7.86m. 20, Natalie Jones, 7.61
Boys
100-meter dash — 1, Brockton McLaughlin, 10.73
200-meter dash — 1, Brockton McLaughlin, 21.80. 7, Konner Vaughn, 24.10
400-meter dash — 2, Sawyer Claxton, 52.36. 11, Dayne Depee, 57.49
800-meter run — 5, Jaysen Groll, 2:09.98. 8, Caden Wyrick, 2:12.91
3200-meter run — 5, Colin Misenheimer, 11:29.67. 6, James Sparks, 11:32.20
110-meter hurdles — 2, Keigan Vaughn, 15.88. 7, Landon Childs, 17.37
300-meter hurdles — 1, Keigan Vaughn, 42.63. 4, Andrew Groos, 43.67
4x100-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage, 43.74
4x200-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage, 1:33.36
4x400-meter relay — 3, School of the Osage, 3:37.00
4x800-meter relay — 5, School of the Osage, 8:45.25
High jump — 9, Eric Hood, 1.6m
Long jump — 1, Konner Vaughn, 6.21m. 16, Adian Williams, 5.25
Triple jump — 2, Noah Northrip, 12.40m. 11, Zander Burns, 11.16
Pole vault — 5, Talon Childs, 3.60m. 6, Landon Childs, 3.60
Discus throw — 2, Devin Williams, 39.14m. 8, Franklin Sallee, 34.38
Javelin throw — 2, Harrison Drzewiecki, 43.67m. 11, Colten Sullivan, 37.15
Shot Put — 6, Devin Williams, 13.48m. 7, Franklin Sallee, 13.23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.