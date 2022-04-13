The Osage boys travelled to Springfield Friday, April 8, to compete against a large field of teams from all over the state in the Hillcrest Invitational. Here are the complete results for the Indians out of the 33 other teams at the meet.
Boys
100-meter dash— 7, Brockton McLaughlin, 11.51. 28, Eric Hood, 11.90
200-meter dash— 3, Brockton McLaughlin, 22.89. 14, Noah Northrip, 23.88
400-meter dash— 20, Sawyer Claxton, 55.70. 42, Dayne Depee, 1:00.73
800-meter run— 29, Jaysen Groll, 2:17.23. 36, Caden Wyrick, 2:20.29
1600-meter run— 43, James Sparks, 5:41.03. 46, Colin Misenheimer, 5:55.28
3200-meter run— 31, James Sparks, 11:38.52. 32, Colin Misenheimer, 11:50.22
110-meter hurdles— 13, Keigan Vaughn, 17.20. 27, Landon Childs, 19.40
300-meter hurdles— 13, Keigan Vaughn, 44.43. 19, Andrew Groos, 45.36
4x100-meter relay— 7, School of the Osage (Eric Hood, Noah Northrip, Konner Vaughn, Brockton McLaughlin), 45.21
4x200-meter relay— 6, School of the Osage (Konner Vaughn, Andrew Groos, Noah Northrip, Brockton McLaughlin), 1:34.20
4x400-meter relay— 18, School of the Osage (Konner Vaughn, Sawyer Claxton, Andrew Groos, Dayne Depee), 4:04.83
4x800-meter relay— 17, School of the Osage (Jaysen Groll, James Sparks, Caden Wyrick, Sawyer Claxton), 9:34.00
Long Jump— 5, Konner Vaughn, 6.55
Triple Jump— 28, Lucas Willenbrock, 11.10. 35, Noah Northrip, 10.53
Pole Vault— 4, Landon Childs, 3.65. 7, Talon Childs, 3.5
Discus Throw— 4, Devin Williams, 44.30. 10, Franklin Sallee, 41.20
Javelin Throw— 20, Harrison Drzewiecki, 37.22. 25, Colten Sullivan, 36.12
Shot Put— 11, Franklin Sallee, 13.75. 18, Devin Williams, 13.30
