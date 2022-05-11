A long afternoon of wind and heat in Eldon couldn’t slow down the Osage track and field team Monday, May 9, as the boys handily took home the conference title at the Tri-County Conference meet.
The Indians finished the day in first place as a team with 169 points, followed by Eldon with 130, and Boonvilled in third at 104.50. The Lady Indians also had a strong day, taking fourth place with 90.50 points. The Eldon Lady Mustangs took first on the girls’ side with 159 points.
The Osage boys captured first place in seven events on their way to the conference title, including taking two of the three throwing events and two of the relays. They also had first place finishes in the 100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, and pole vault to propel them to their 39-point victory. The Lady Indians won the 4x800-meter relay for their single first place, in addition to 12 other top-five performances.
Their conference championship caps a successful regular season for Osage as they now prepare for district competition Saturday, May 14, in Buffalo, where they will begin their playoff run.
Here are the complete results from the Tri-County Conference meet for Osage. Field event measurements are given in feet and inches.
Girls
100-meter dash — 7, Gratian Adams, 14.32. 9, Kaylee Huynh, 14.46
200-meter dash — 5, Kaylee Huynh, 29.64. 9, Caitlyn Sullivan, 30.36
400-meter dash — 8, Emmalyn Faulconer, 1:07.78. Josephine Markovitz, 1:09.32
800-meter run — 2, Bayley Johnson, 2:33.66. 4, Juliana Bryant, 2:37.88
1600-meter run — 4, Bayley Johnson, 5:53.07. 5, Katherine Wolf, 6:26.23
3200-meter run — 3, Juliana Bryant, 14:22.45
100-meter hurdles — 7, Jaidyn Tabony, 19.64. 8, Mackenzie Ottens, 19.68
300-meter hurdles — 4, Jaidyn Tabony, 52.66. 10, Mackenzie Ottens, 1:00.99
4x100-meter relay — 6, School of the Osage (Gratian Adams, Lauren Bartlett, Madison Kessler, Emmalyn Faulconer), 56.90
4x200-meter relay — 5, School of the Osage (Caitlyn Sullivan, Samantha Moseley, Mackenzie Ottens, Lauren Bartlett), 2:02.25
4x400-meter relay — 5, School of the Osage (Emmalyn Faulconer, Bayley Johnson, Macey Kessler, Madison Kessler), 4:31.95
4x800-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage (Juliana Bryant, Emmalyn Faulconer, Macey Kessler, Katherine Wolf), 10:25.61
High jump — 4, Macey Kessler, 4-09 3/4
Long jump — 12, Jaidyn Tabony, 12-05 1/2. 13, Gratian Adams, 12-03 1/4
Triple jump — 7, Emmalyn Faulconer, 29-01 1/2. 8, Lauren Bartlett, 29-01 1/4
Pole vault — 2, Madison Kessler, 8-11 3/4. 3, Macey Kessler, 8-11 3/4
Discus throw — 10, Kaitlyn Jones, 73-04 3/4
Javelin throw — 11, Gratian Adams, 75-01 1/2. 14, Elizabeth Yoder, 65-00
Shot Put — 8, Kaitlyn Jones, 29-00. 9, Natalie Jones, 28-07
Boys
100-meter dash — 1, Brockton McLaughlin, 11.48. 4, Eric Hood, 12.26
200-meter dash — 3, Konner Vaughn, 24.36
400-meter dash — 2, Sawyer Claxton, 53.61. 6, Dayne Depee, 58.35
800-meter run — 6, Jaysen Groll, 2:12.45. 8, Caden Wyrick, 2:16.70
1600-meter run — 8, Colin Misenheimer, 5:31.29
3200-meter run — 3, James Sparks, 11:31.85. 5, Colin Misenheimer, 12:04.54
110-meter hurdles — 1, Keigan Vaughn, 17.04. 5, Landon Childs, 18.90
300-meter hurdles — 2, Keigan Vaughn, 44.58. 4, Andrew Groos, 47.14
4x100-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage (Noah Northrip, Konner Vaughn, Adian Williams, Brockton McLaughlin), 45.41
4x200-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage (Noah Northrip, Konner Vaughn, Keigan Vaughn, Brockton McLaughlin), 1:33.88
4x400-meter relay — 3, School of the Osage (Andrew Groos, Sawyer Claxton, Jaysen Groll, Noah Northrip), 3:36.94
4x800-meter relay — 3, School of the Osage (Jaysen Groll, Caden Wyrick, Andrew Groos, James Sparks), 9:15.07
High jump — 7, Eric Hood, 5-05 3/4
Long jump — 3, Konner Vaughn, 19-03. 10, Adian Williams, 17-06 1/4
Triple jump — 3, Noah Northrip, 38-04 3/4. 8, Zander Burns, 36-03
Pole vault — 1, Talon Childs, 13-00. 6, Landon Childs, 11-00
Discus throw — 1, Devin Williams, 130-01 1/2. 10, Franklin Sallee, 97-11 1/2
Javelin throw — 1, Harrison Drzewiecki, 129-11. 2, Colten Sullivan, 121-00 3/4
Shot Put — 5, Devin Williams, 44-04. 6, Franklin Sallee, 42-01 1/2
