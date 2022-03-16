Camdenton has six players honored as part of the All-Ozark Conference boys and girls basketball teams.
Girls
Four of the Lady Lakers’ five seniors have made it onto the All-Ozark Conference Girls Basketball Team.
Payton Kincaid was selected to First Team All-Conference, Mya Hulett and Elle Turner were chosen as All-Conference Honorable Mentions, and Sarah Holmes was picked as part of the All-Conference Defensive Team.
These Lady Lakers helped drive their team to a 6-4 conference record this season, fifth place in the Ozark Conference, and an overall finish of 14-10. They ended their season with a first round loss to the Union LadyCats in the District Tournament.
Boys
Two of Camdenton’s players were chosen as part of the All-Ozark Conference Boys Basketball Team.
Junior Aaron Poage made All-Conference Honorable Mention and fellow junior Cooper Barrett was recognized as part of the All-Conference Defensive Team.
In a down year, Poage and Barrett’s inclusion on the All-Conference team offers some consolation for a Laker squad that finished the year second to last in the Ozark Conference, just above Lebanon, with a 1-8 conference record. Camdenton’s season came to an end against Springfield Catholic in the first round of the District Tournament to give them a final record of 3-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.