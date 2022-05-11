Macks Creek track and field will be sending seven athletes on to sectionals after a successful day of competition against 16 other schools at the Class 1 District 7 track meet at Skyline Saturday, May 7.
Lady Pirates Adriana Mayer, Molly Phillips, and Brooklyn Duggan all turned in the required fourth place or better finishes to advance to the next round of the playoffs, with Kyler Gabriel, Caleb Phillips, Obediah Tower, and Jose Cortez doing the same on the boys’ side. Overall as a team, the girls took fourth place with 73 points, while Hermitage led the day with 122. Macks Creek’s boys took seventh with 58 points, and the Hermitage boys also took first with 144 points.
The Lady Pirates earned sectional-qualifying finishes in 10 events, with Molly Phillips taking Macks Creek’s lone first at the district meet in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:49.94. The Pirates qualified in six events, including the 4x400-meter relay by finishing fourth with the team of Kyler Gabriel, Jose Cortez, Obediah Tower, and Caleb Phillips at 3:56.22.
Macks Creek will next travel to College of the Ozarks in Hollister for the Class 1 Sectional 4 meet this Saturday, May 14, with field events beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Here are the results for Macks Creek.
Girls
100-meter dash — 3, Adriana Mayer, 13.83
200-meter dash — 2, Adriana Mayer, 28.91
400-meter dash — 2, Adriana Mayer, 1:05.41
800-meter run — 3, Molly Phillips, 2:41.81
1600-meter run — 2, Molly Phillips, 5:59.02
3200-meter run — 1, Molly Phillips, 13:49.94
100-meter hurdles — 2, Brooklyn Duggan, 18.36
300-meter hurdles — 2, Brooklyn Duggan, 52.39
High jump — 4, Brooklyn Duggan, 1.35m
Long jump — 3, Molly Phillips, 4.32m
Discus throw — 16, Cameron Kates, 14.05m
Javelin throw — 12, Cameron Kates, 14.25m
Shot put — 13, Cameron Kates, 5.82m
Boys
200-meter dash — 3, Kyler Gabriel, 24.85
400-meter dash — 14, Sigfredo Segarra, 1:10.34
800-meter run — 12, Vaughn Vasquez, 2:59.27
1600-meter run — 3, Caleb Phillips, 4:45.27. 10, Vaughn Vasquez, 6:16.12
3200-meter run — 2, Caleb Phillips, 10:41.58
110-meter hurdles — 3, Obediah Tower, 19.27. 4, Jose Cortez, 19.35
300-meter hurdles — 3, Jose Cortez, 46.47. 4, Obediah Tower, 46.96
4x400-meter relay — 4, Macks Creek (Kyler Gabriel, Jose Cortez, Obediah Tower, Caleb Phillips), 3:56.22
4x800-meter relay — 5, Macks Creek (Caleb Phillips, Jose Cortez, Vaughn Vasquez, Kyler Gabriel), 10:03.44
Discus throw — 6, Morgan Mitchell, 33.15m
Javelin throw — 15, Morgan Mitchell, 28.52m. 18, Obediah Tower, 26.26
Shot Put — 5, Morgan Mitchell, 11.90m
