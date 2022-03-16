The Polk County League has announced their boys and girls all-conference basketball teams for the 2021-2022 season, and Macks Creek has multiple players who received the honor.
Girls
The Lady Pirates finished the year with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play to win the PCL conference championship outright, and now have three players between the 1st and 2nd All-Conference teams after claiming their first conference title in 14 years.
Macks Creek freshmen India Willis and Brooklyn Duggan were both picked for 1st Team All-Conference, making them two out of the nine players on 1st Team and half of the freshmen represented on 1st Team.
Willis and Duggan powered the Lady Pirates to a 23-3 season record and an appearance in the District Championship game where they fell on a last second three to the St. Elizabeth Lady Hornets, who would ultimately go on to the final four of the state championship. Willis led on offense, scoring 638 points this season while also contributing significantly on defense with 147 steals. As point guard, Duggan helped run the Lady Pirates’ offense by scoring 360 points and setting a new school record with 127 assists this season.
Senior Molly Phillips made 2nd Team All-Conference for Macks Creek to round out their honorees. As a starting senior for the Lady Pirates, Phillips provided valuable leadership for her relatively young team and helped lead them to their successful season. She averaged the third highest points per-game for Macks Creek with 6.8 and the second highest rebounds per-game at 6.0.
Boys
The Pirates finished the season an even 4-4 in conference play, sixth place among the PCL boys teams, and 13-12 overall after losing to rival Climax Springs in the semifinals of the District Tournament. The Pirates ended up with four players on either 1st or 2nd All-Conference teams.
Senior Mason Whitworth was the lone Pirate selected to 1st Team All-Conference. He led his team in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per-game, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.
Making 2nd Team All-Conference for Macks Creek were fellow senior Austin Brown and juniors Chase Whitworth and Logan Gallamore. Along with Mason Whitworth, Brown provided senior leadership for the Pirates and a strong in-the-paint presence with 36 blocks, an average of nearly 10 rebounds and 12.8 points a game. Chase Whitworth and Gallamore were strong all around contributors for Macks Creek this season and averaged in the double-digits for scoring— 11.0 and 12.5, respectively. Gallamore led the team in assists and steals per game while Chase Whitworth followed close behind in second in both of those categories.
