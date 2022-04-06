Macks Creek travelled to Buffalo Friday, April 1, for the Buffalo Invitational track meet where they competed against athletes from 17 other schools. Here are the complete results from the Pirates and Lady Pirates competing on Friday.
Girls
100-meter dash — 15, Adriana Mayer, 14.66
200-meter dash — 5, Adriana Mayer, 29.36
400-meter dash — 3, Adriana Mayer, 1:05.75
1600-meter run — 3, Molly Phillips, 5:46.84
3200-meter run — 4, Molly Phillips, 12:55.37
Long jump — 8, Molly Phillips, 4.14
Discus throw — 17, Cameron Kates, 15.80
Javelin throw — 17, Cameron Kates, 15.59
Shot Put — 19, Cameron Kates, 5.50
Boys
100-meter dash — 22, Joshua Botta, 13.15
200-meter dash — 12, Kyler Gabriel, 25.54. 19, Joshua Botta, 27.11
800-meter run — 23, Sigfredo Segarra, 2:54.90
1600-meter run — 3, Caleb Phillips, 4:53.52. 21, Vaughn Vasquez, 6:08.70
3200-meter run — 3, Caleb Phillips, 10:36.38. 18, Vaughn Vasquez, 12:50.00
110-meter hurdles — 11, Jose Cortez, 21.27
300-meter hurdles — 9, Jose Cortez, 48.26
4x800-meter relay — 8, Macks Creek, 9:33.14
Long jump — 22, Joshua Botta, 4.39
Discus throw — 9, Morgan Mitchell, 31.03
Javelin throw — 20, Morgan Mitchell, 24.47
Shot Put — 9, Morgan Mitchell, 11.99
