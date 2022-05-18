Macks Creek sent seven athletes to the Missouri Class 1, Sectional 4 meet at School of the Ozarks Saturday, May 14, and despite a delay due to severe storms that included hail, of those seven Pirates and Lady Pirates, five put on performances that qualified them for the State Championships next weekend in Jefferson City.
Adriana Mayer, Molly Phillips, Brooklyn Duggan, Caleb Phillips, and Jose Cortez all qualified in at least one event to move on to State. Mayer qualified in the 400-meter, Duggan in 100-meter hurdles, and Cortez in the 300-meter hurdles. Molly and Caleb Phillips qualified in two events, the 1600 and 3200-meter runs.
These five will compete again at the Missouri Class 1 State Championship Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, in Jefferson City.
Here are Macks Creek’s results from sectionals. State-qualifying performances are in italics.
Girls
100-meter dash — 7, Adriana Mayer, 13.79
200-meter dash — 7, Adriana Mayer, 29.70
400-meter dash — 4, Adrana Mayer, 1:04.57
1600-meter run — 2, Molly Phillips, 5:50.24
3200-meter run — 2, Molly Phillips, 13:13.32
100-meter hurdles — 4, Brooklyn Duggan, 18.40
300-meter hurdles — 5, Brooklyn Duggan, 52.45
High jump — 8, Brooklyn Duggan, 1.30m
Boys
200-meter dash — 7, Kyler Gabriel, 25.99
1600-meter run — 4, Caleb Phillips, 4:40.62
3200-meter run — 3, Caleb Phillips, 10:43.69
110-meter hurdles — 6, Jose Cortez, 18.77. 8, Obediah Tower, 19.31
300-meter hurdles — 4, Jose Cortez, 45.95. 8, Obediah Tower, 47.25
4x400-meter relay — 6, Macks Creek (Kyler Gabriel, Jose Cortez, Obediah Tower, Caleb Phillips), 3:52.68
