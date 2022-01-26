The Macks Creek Lady Pirates continue their winning ways with big wins over Climax Springs and Hermitage in the last week. Their success has improved their state ranking to ninth among Class 1 schools in Missouri and they are the top-seeded team in the Osceola Invitational Tournament they are currently playing in.
Macks Creek went on the road last Tuesday, Jan. 18, to play the Climax Springs Lady Cougars and did not disappoint in a thorough 54-16 defeat of their rival. The Lady Pirates were led by freshman India Willis who scored 28 points and had seven rebounds, six steals, and three blocks against Climax Springs. Willis put on this performance just one game after putting together a career night against Vienna in which she tallied 35 points, eight rebounds, and eight steals. Macks Creek coach Ron Duggan praised the consistency and high level of play from Willis, saying, “Even though her career only consists of 15 games since she is a freshman, she consistently leads the team in most categories and is a tough competitor every night for the lady Pirates.” Also heading up the offense for the Lady Pirates against Climax Springs were sophomore Ashlee Klinksick with 12 points and freshman Emma Seaholm who tied her season high by adding 10 points of her own.
On Monday, Jan. 24, the next stop for Macks Creek was the Osceola Invitational Tournament, in which they are currently still playing, and their first opponent as the 1-seed in the tournament was the Hermitage Lady Hornets. The Lady Pirates got off to a quick start and never looked back. They established a 20-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and after increasing their pace of scoring even further in the second, they had already established a nearly insurmountable 51-7 lead at halftime. The second half went about as well as the first had for Macks Creek and they outscored Hermitage 32-10 over the final two quarters to secure an impressive 83-17 first round victory over Hermitage.
Macks Creek’s next opponent in the tournament will be the host Osceola Lady Indians, who advanced after defeating the Lakeland Lady Vikings 56-41 Monday night, Jan. 24. The Macks Creek-Osceola game will take place tonight Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Osceola.
