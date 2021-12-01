All-Conference football results are out for both Osage and Camdenton, with both teams having multiple representatives on their conference teams.
Osage— Tri-County Conference
For the Tri-County Football All-Conference team, the Indians have two players between first and second team offense. Senior offensive lineman Davis Sallee was selected as a first team offensive lineman and senior quarterback Brockton McLaughlin was selected as the second team athlete on offense. Both of these players were also given the same honors as part of the All-District football team that was released last week.
Osage has three additional players on the All-Conference defensive team. Junior defensive back Konnor Vaughn was chosen as a second team defensive back for the Indians. Juniors Matt Barnes and Ashton Carter made honorable mention defensive line and linebacker, respectively. All three of these players were also honored as a part of the All-District team at their positions.
Camdenton— Ozark Conference
The Lakers have numerous players on the All-Ozark Conference football team. Junior wide receiver Kam Durnin is representing Camdenton on the All-Conference team as the first team pick for athlete on offense. On second team offense, junior Gabe Norton was picked as an offensive lineman and junior Bear Shore as quarterback. Senior Coleson Schiefelbein and sophomore Kyle Eidson were also selected as honorable mention wide receivers.
On defense, junior Jaden Parkman made first team defensive back for Camdenton and senior Dakota Davis was picked as second team defensive tackle. Seniors Cale Bentley and Adrian Kline were both chosen as honorable mention defensive ends and junior Reece Waters as defensive back.
For the Lakers, Durnin, Shore, Schiefelbein, Parkman, Davis, and Bentley were all also members of the 2021 All-District football team.
