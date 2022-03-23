The 2021-2022 Central Missouri Media All-District Basketball teams have been announced and Lake-area boys and girls teams have a number of players who have made the cut. Among those schools with players to earn all-district honors from the area include Camdenton, School of the Osage, Climax Springs, and Macks Creek.
Camdenton, Class 5
The Lakers have junior Aaron Poage and the Lady Lakers have seniors Payton Kincaid and Mya Hulett chosen to the all-district teams. The players in Class 5 were selected to one boys and one girls team, without a first or second team.
Osage, Class 4
Three seniors from Osage were picked to the Class 4 first or second teams. Alton Drace is representing the Indians on first team all-district and Grant Steen made second team all-district. For the Lady Indians, Reese Good was chosen to the girls’ all-district second team.
Climax Springs, Class 1
Climax Springs had four seniors represented on the Class 1 all-district teams. For the Cougars, Mark Henderson was selected to first team and Dylan Dake made second team for the boys. While the Lady Cougars have Jayden Butterfield on first team and Maranda Burke on second team.
Macks Creek, Class 1
Five players from Macks Creek earned all-district honors in Class 1. For the Pirates, seniors Austin Brown and Mason Whitworth were selected to first team all-district, and junior Logan Gallamore made second team. The Lady Pirates have the freshman duo of Brooklyn Duggan and India Willis earn first team all-district honors.
