A big sixth inning by the California Pintos doomed the Osage Indians in their 9-3 loss on the road Monday, April 25.
Osage got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning against California when Jackson Funderburk doubled and was driven in by an RBI single off the bat of Dalton Stoecklein. They picked up another run in the frame after Tyler Shull scored when Ryan J. King was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give them an early 2-0 lead.
However, the Pintos responded in kind in the bottom of the first, putting up two runs to even the score after just one inning of play. They went on to score again in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 advantage over Osage.
In the fourth, the Indians tied things up again when Jackson Miner walked and scored on an error, but an Osage error in the bottom of the fourth allowed California to retake the lead for good, 4-3, but the Indians remained close.
After a scoreless fifth, California opened the game up in the bottom of the sixth inning. They scored five late runs on a single, home run, and double to run their lead up to six runs. The Indians went quietly in the top of the seventh and fell by the final score of 9-3.
Trey Johnson got the start for Osage and surrendered eight runs on 12 hits over five and two-thirds innings of work, with five strikeouts and one walk. Ryan R. King came on in relief of Johnson and pitched one-third inning out of the bullpen to finish the game.
Offensively, the Indians had five players record one hit apiece: Shull, Gavin Black, Stoecklein, Ryan R. King, Funderburk, and Johnson.
Osage’s final line for the game was three runs on five hits and one error.
The loss gave Osage a 2-13 record for the year. They are currently participating in the Russellville Tournament and will continue today through Saturday, April 29-30.
