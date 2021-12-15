The Lady Lakers took down the Lady Indians on the road by the final of 77-40, and Camdenton’s Payton Kincaid scored her 1,000th career point Monday night, Dec. 13.
Both Osage and Camdenton came out playing hard and fast to begin the game, pushing the pace of play, scoring quickly on the break, and trading points through the first half of the opening quarter. Camdenton eventually slowed the game down, choosing instead to get set up on offense and pass the ball around to find the best scoring opportunity, often getting the ball inside and scoring from there. While they had managed to keep pace with the Lady Lakers up to this point, Osage ran into some trouble against Camdenton’s defense once the game slowed down and struggled to score while their opponent went on a run to open up a 15-8 lead. The Lady Indians countered with a run of their own late in the first and by the end of the quarter had succeeded in cutting the Lady Lakers lead to 17-14.
Already in bonus by the end of the first, Osage continued to play cleanly and draw fouls from Camdenton and found themselves in double bonus only a couple of minutes after beginning the second quarter. Despite this, Camdenton’s defense frequently forced the Lady Indians into tough spots that resulted in the Lady Lakers coming away with turnovers, allowing them to extend their lead to 27-19 with five minutes left to play in the half. It was at this point that Osage seemed to rally and push back against the Lady Lakers both on offense and defense. Thanks to a tightened defense and good passing on offense that led to more scoring inside, the Lady Indians shut down Camdenton’s offense, particularly their previously effective three-point shooting, and began to chip away at their lead. Osage also benefitted greatly from their free throw chances in double bonus, as their players continued to be sent to the line because of Camdenton’s plentiful fouls. The Lady Indians cashed in on those chances and tied the game at 27 with just two minutes left. However, this would be the last time Osage threatened to take control of the game, and Camdenton rediscovered their offensive touch in the final minutes of the half. The Lady Lakers closed out the second quarter on a 7-0 run, including a two-point buzzer-beater, to carry a 34-27 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Osage had a difficult time on both sides of the ball and Camdenton took full advantage of their struggles to open up a large lead. The Lady Indians held the Lady Lakers’ lead to just seven through the first couple of minutes of the third, but in the last four and a half minutes, Camdenton effectively put away Osage. Leading 40-33, Camdenton turned it on and dominated for the remainder of the quarter, scoring from all over the court and completely shutting down the Lady Indians’ offense. After outscoring Osage 18-3 over the last half of the third, Camdenton now led 58-36 with one quarter left to play.
The game’s final quarter was as similarly lopsided as the preceding one, with the Lady Lakers outscoring Osage 19-4, but was still exciting for an entirely different reason. Laker senior Payton Kincaid came into Monday night’s game just 23 points shy of 1,000 for her career, a mark she had missed the opportunity to reach the week before when Camdenton’s game Thursday, Dec. 9, against Marshfield was cancelled. Fans and students from Camdenton had made the trip to Osage in the hope of seeing her reach that milestone. As the game wore on and Kincaid slowly crept closer to 23 points in the game, everyone watched closely whenever she got the ball, waiting for the moment she finally reached 1,000 points. Two minutes and 49 seconds into the fourth quarter, Kincaid received the inbound pass in the offensive zone and made a jump shot near the free throw line that gave her 23 points in the game and 1,000 for her career. The game was paused as fans and teammates erupted with cheers and Osage recognized Kincaid’s accomplishment in an announcement to those in attendance. Her teammates swarmed to congratulate her, applause continued to come from Camdenton and Osage fan alike, and the Camdenton student section even held up a banner acknowledging her accomplishment. Once the celebration subsided, it was back to the task at hand. The break in play didn’t seem to affect either team in the final minutes of the game and play resumed in much the same way it had briefly stopped. The Lady Lakers were dominant to close out the game and after one final score as time expired, defeated Osage by the score of 77-40.
After Monday’s game, Camdenton is now 4-2 and Osage 2-7 for the season. The Lady Lakers will be off until after Christmas when they play in the Pink and White Lady Classic in Springfield from Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 27-29. The Lady Indians will next play on the road against the St. Elizabeth Lady Hornets on Thursday, Dec. 16, with junior varsity starting at 6 p.m.
