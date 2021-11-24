The 2021 Central Missouri All-District Football Team has been announced, with a number of players representing both Camdenton and Osage.
In Class 5, the Lakers have six All-District players between first and second teams. On first team offense, Bear Shore was selected as quarterback, Kam Durnin as receiver, and Dakota Davis as lineman. On first team defense, Davis had his second selection as lineman, along with Cale Bentley as a linebacker.
Camdenton also has Coleson Schiefelbein as receiver and Durnin once more as kicker on second team offense, with Jayden Parkman rounding out the Lakers All-District players as a second team pick for linebacker.
The Lakers players chosen for the All-District team reflect in large part the offensive capabilities they frequently exhibited throughout the season, particularly their potent air attack. In terms of passing yardage, Camdenton had the third most prolific passing offense in the state. The Lakers finished the season with 2,813 passing yards as a team and 260 completions, the latter of which was the most among Missouri schools. Davis, Bentley, and Parkman being selected to the defensive team is also a testament to the quality defense the Lakers showed in their 2021 season.
In Class 3, Osage has five players on the All-District team. On offense, Davis Sallee is representing the Indians as a first team selection for lineman and Brockton McLaughlin as the second team all-purpose player. The all-purpose player is chosen based on their all around capabilities as a football player, something McLaughlin did as quarterback through his ability to not only pass effectively but also make plays on the ground with his run game for Osage.
On defense, the Indians have three players on the All-District second team. Matthew Barnes was picked as a defensive lineman, Ashton Carter as linebacker, and Konner Vaughn as defensive back.
Osage’s picks for the All-District team show that despite their final record, the Indians had a number of outstanding players competing for them in the 2021 season, and with three of their All-District players returning next season and a full offseason now for coach Shannon Jolley to put his system in place, there are positive signals to build off of moving into next year for the Indians.
The Central Missouri All-District Football Team was compiled by media members who cover these teams and vote on nominees submitted by coaches.
