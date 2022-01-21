The Camdenton Lakers fell at home to the Bolivar Liberators Tuesday, Jan. 18, by the score of 69-45.
Tuesday night’s contest began with Bolivar opening up a 9-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game. The Lakers were aggressive and matched Bolivar’s pace, but while they took some chances on defense in an effort to generate turnovers, the Liberators were incredibly effective on offense and mostly managed to retain possession of the ball. Bolivar was methodical in their offensive approach and made frequent, quick passes often across the court over the Camdenton defenders to get the ball to the open man as fast as possible. This strategy paid off and Bolivar successfully took and made a number of mid to long range shots while their passing game kept the Lakers moving around and allowed for Bolivar to get their shooters open. By the midway point of the first, the Lakers trailed 12-2 and both teams were taking a number of three-point shots with Bolivar mostly making them and Camdenton missing. Eventually the Lakers shifted to looking inside for scoring opportunities, but thanks to a tough Liberator defense under the net, Camdenton had difficulty here too. Camdenton’s defense did have some success in getting a few steals, but with their shots going in and back out they were unable to capitalize on the turnovers. At the end of the first, Bolivar led 16-6.
The second quarter progressed in much the same way as the first did and Camdenton continued to fall behind their opponent. Bolivar’s defense stood out with their ability to pick up on when and where the Lakers’ passes were going, resulting in Camdenton committing more turnovers and Bolivar getting easy points off of their miscues. With their trouble finding success from shooting long range, the Lakers focused more heavily on trying to get inside but the height and reach of the Liberators’ defenders created a suffocating defense that Camdenton had little success against when they did get close to the net. Halfway through the quarter, Bolivar had increased their lead to 26-10 thanks to their superb spacing and passing that was quickly becoming too much for Camdenton to handle. Their success came in-part due to their good team play and the players’ willingness to pass the ball to find the best possible scoring chance even if they had a decent chance of scoring themselves. Going into halftime the score stood 35-14 in favor of the Liberators.
The second half started out better for the Lakers and they successfully matched Bolivar point-for-point through the first few minutes of the third quarter. Both defenses made stops and got turnovers that they turned into points for their teams and the momentum went back and forth. After a resurgent third quarter, the Lakers had managed to outscore the Liberators and cut their lead to 20 points, 49-29. Though they finally saw some success and gained a little ground, Camdenton still couldn’t stop the Liberators in the fourth quarter. The Lakers were still playing a much improved game from the first half, but Bolivar answered in kind and their passing on offense picked apart the Laker defense and their defense was just as tough as ever in limiting Camdenton’s chances. Despite this, the Lakers persevered and kept Bolivar from extending their lead past 20 for the first half of the quarter. But time was quickly running out and Camdenton could not quite get to the point where they could seriously get back into the game and threaten the Liberators’ lead. As the game’s final minutes wore on, the Lakers found themselves further disadvantaged by getting into some foul trouble and Bolivar now getting scoring chances with more free throws. Ultimately, Bolivar was able to slightly extend their lead toward the end of the fourth quarter and Camdenton fell by the final of 69-45.
Following the loss, the Lakers are now 2-11 for the year and will next compete at home on Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Laker Shootout. Their opponent and game time have yet to be determined.
