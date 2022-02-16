The Macks Creek Lady Pirates cruised to a 63-18 victory over the Fair Play Lady Hornets on Friday, Feb. 11.
Friday’s game in Macks Creek started off with a notable milestone just over two minutes into the game. Immediately after the Lady Pirates took an 8-0 lead, they called a timeout with 5:51 left in the first quarter to announce to the home crowd that freshman India Willis had just scored her 500th career point. Reaching 1000 points over a four-year high school career is a momentous occasion, but if Willis sustains her current scoring over the course of her time in high school, she would end up with over 2000 career points, potentially putting her in the top-15 of the all-time leading scorers in the history of Missouri high school girls basketball. Willis’ achievement came in the midst of an 11-0 run by the Lady Pirates to establish a firm lead over Fair Play early in the first quarter. Despite some issues with handling the ball, Macks Creek’s ever-strong defense kept them well in the lead and by the end of the first they held a 16-6 lead.
The second quarter continued in much the same way as the first, including another timeout called at 5:07 by Macks Creek to acknowledge another major milestone accomplished by one of their other players. Fellow freshman Brooklyn Duggan recorded her 100th career assist as her team pushed their lead to 16 points early in the second. The back-to-back career milestones accomplished against Fair Play by two of Macks Creek’s freshman players is a testament to not only their current abilities as a talented basketball team but also the bright future that lies ahead for the team in the coming years. In addition to the attention their offense rightfully received to this point in the game, the whole team defense was continuing to keep the Lady Hornets from getting comfortable in transition or get set up in the offensive zone. Their close-in defense did come with increased fouls though and lots of jump balls as the Lady Pirates worked tenaciously to take possession away from Fair Play at every opportunity. Despite the opportunities they gave their opponents at the free throw line, Macks Creek held them in check and built up their lead to 32-9 at halftime.
After the break, the Lady Pirates proceeded through the second half on a 31-9 run over the game’s final two quarters, scoring inside with ease and using their passing to great effect to get players open on the perimeter for open three-point shots. The Lady Hornets didn’t have an answer for Macks Creek’s defense and struggled to get anything going in the second half as the Lady Pirates rolled to a 63-18 victory.
Willis led her team with a double-double, shooting 50 percent from the field with 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals. Also scoring double-digits were Duggan with 19 points, eight steals, seven assists, and five rebounds, and Emma Seaholm who added 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Following their win over Fair Play, the Lady Pirates picked up their 12th consecutive win on Monday, Feb. 14, in a 58-50 defeat of Climax Springs. Pending the results of their Tuesday, Feb. 15, game at Halfway, Macks Creek is 21-2 for the season and will next play their final regular season game on Thursday, Feb. 17, on the road at Calvary Lutheran at 5:30 p.m.
